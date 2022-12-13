Read full article on original website
MN Coffee Shop’s First Location Outside Twin Cities Now Open in Rochester
A Minnesota-based coffee shop just opened in Rochester-- its first location outside the Twin Cities. If you've gotta have a jolt of java, you now have another choice here in Minnesota's Med City, because a new coffee shop just opened its doors in Rochester. And this location happens to be the first location for this Twin Cities-based coffee outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area too.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Nate’s Garage expands business: Reopened Randolph shop dedicated to diesel, machine shops
Nate’s Garage in Cannon Falls and Randolph expanded its services in the last month to include a full diesel shop and full machine shop at the Randolph location. The expansion has been in the works for the past year, and owner Nate Icaza wants to get the word out.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Single-vehicle crash sends Chatfield teen to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent a Chatfield teen to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 10:54 a.m., a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 when it crashed at mile point 33 in Olmsted County. Shellanea...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
KIMT
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Kids Will Love Terrific Christmas Tradition To Start W/Your Nativity
There aren't many Rabe Family Christmas Traditions I'd recommend trying...but there is one that anyone with a Nativity scene can do, and your kids will love it whether you're in Rochester, Minnesota, Green Bay, Wisconsin, or Lake Mills, Iowa!. A Fun Christ-Centered Christmas Tradition Your Young Kids Will Love. Do...
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023
A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
