WIS-TV
Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Intersection of S. Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Dr. reopens after car crash causes gas leak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say the gas leak has been fixed by Dominion Energy after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station. A few residents in the area were asked to leave their homes while officials worked on clearing the scene. All traffic closures were lifted...
iheart.com
Lexington County Auto Repair Shop Stays Open After Truck Crashes Into Lobby
(Lexington County, SC)-- A Lexington County auto repair shop is still open despite having a truck crash into its building. The vehicle went into the lobby of Minnie's Auto Repair Monday night when no workers were present. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. Service at the shop...
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
wach.com
Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave-i, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful that the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security cameras shows the...
WIS-TV
Get a free car seat safety check before your holiday travels by Irmo Fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traveling with little ones over the holidays? Ensure the children in your vehicle are safely secured by having the Irmo Fire District conduct a free inspection of your car seat. On Thursday, December 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., you can get a car seat...
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
73-year-old woman found dead in Clarendon County home; search underway for suspect, missing car
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Two sheriff's departments and state agents are working together to find the suspect in a woman's murder that unfolded earlier in the week. According to a statement from Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home in the Oakdale community around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday while assisting Sumter County with an investigation.
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
WIS-TV
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Clutter Free Christmas
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters are doing more than fighting fires by fighting hunger. Members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will be hosting their annual “Firefighters Feeding Families” Food Drive which is aimed to help families in need. For three years the department has helped hundreds of local...
