Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
VIDEO: Car hauler hits I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor, rips top off new Jeep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vehicle hauler hit an overpass on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday and kept going, despite ripping the top off a new Jeep. Firefighters were called to eastbound I-94 at Stone School just before 6 p.m. on reports of a collapsed bridge. They discovered that the bridge had been hit by a truck. By the time the fire department arrived, the truck was gone.
ANN ARBOR, MI
'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers

It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI

