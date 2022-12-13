Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Detroit's Giant Slide fail named 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel with performance by Gmac Cash [WATCH]
In August, a video of Belle Isle’s giant slide went viral after overly-slippery conditions sent riders flying through the air. Now, Detroit’s giant slide has been named the 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel, and Gmac Cash stopped by to celebrate.
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
Watch: Deer rescued from plastic Halloween bucket in Michigan
Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a deer seen wandering with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Car hauler hits I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor, rips top off new Jeep
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vehicle hauler hit an overpass on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday and kept going, despite ripping the top off a new Jeep. Firefighters were called to eastbound I-94 at Stone School just before 6 p.m. on reports of a collapsed bridge. They discovered that the bridge had been hit by a truck. By the time the fire department arrived, the truck was gone.
fox2detroit.com
'Detroit Police is not showing up': Dog rescue targeted in another break-in
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There was an early Wednesday morning attempted break-in at the Detroit Dog Rescue's Harper Avenue location on the city’s east side. It was deja vu for the DDR, with yet another disturbance according to Kristina Rinaldi, the executive director for Detroit Dog Rescue. "Last night...
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
HometownLife.com
'We do it for the kids:' Livonia couple's Christmas light display designed to draw smiles
Mike and Jen Jessen's home is one that people will drive out of their way just to pass by. The sidewalks are lined with candy cane arches, Santa sits atop the roof in his sleigh and twinkling lights dot the yard and trees. "We do it for the kids around...
MetroTimes
A Detroit home that once belonged to Aretha Franklin is for sale — let’s take a look
A home that once belonged to the Queen of Soul is back on the market. Located at 18261 Hamilton Rd., the Palmer Woods six-bedroom home sits on the course of the Detroit Golf Club. The home features a formal dining room, library, and a solarium that overlooks the golf course int he backyard.
'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers
It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
Detroit is 'one of the cloudier places in the country,' so it's no surprise we haven't seen any 'meaningful sunshine' in 10 days
If you’ve thought things have been a little extra gloomy around Metro Detroit this fall, you’re not imagining things. It’s been extra cloudy in Detroit, even compared to other parts of the country.
15-year-old Abigail Jett disappeared from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
Average Detroit temperature soars; What that means for our winters
Detroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central.
