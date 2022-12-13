ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

fox4news.com

NWS confirms 15th North Texas tornado from Tuesday morning's storms

DALLAS - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touchdown in North Texas during Tuesday morning’s storms. A survey team determined there was an EF-0 twister that hit near Weatherford in Parker County with 85-mile-per-hour winds. That brings the total to 15 tornadoes that touched down across a broad...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

Storm damage reported in Wise County

CBS19 wants to make sure you're prepared for the severe weather threat looming over the area for Tuesday. Stick with the CBS19 weather team!
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes in yesterday's storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that it had confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in yesterday's storms, bringing the total number to eight.In addition to the six tornadoes confirmed yesterday, the NWS said that an EF-1 with 90 mph winds left a 1.5 mile trail of damage in its wake as it moved through North Richland Hills in Tarrant County and that an EF-0 with 85 mph winds had touched down northwest of Callisburg in Cooke County.The six other confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak are:EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)Additional surveys are ongoing, and more are expected to begin today and Thursday. One of the locations surveyors are headed to is Blue Ridge, a town of about 1,000 which may have been hit by a twister for the second time this year.The NWS says that after they finish, the total number of confirmed tornadoes could rise to over 12.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Severe storms produce suspected tornadoes in North Texas

A squall line that moved through North Texas Tuesday morning brought gusty winds, hail, and several suspected tornadoes with it. The Tornado Watch for most of North Texas has expired. It's still in effect for the eastern parts of the FOX 4 viewing area until 5 p.m. Suspected tornadoes leave...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Dec. 16 morning forecast

Chilly? Yes. Anything else? No. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we should have an easy weekend ahead. The only real chance for precipitation over the next few days will be some rain Monday.
DALLAS, TX

