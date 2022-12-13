Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday (December 14). "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO