wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
iheart.com
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks On His Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday (December 14). "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
iheart.com
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Sidekick Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her sidekick, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The dancer and TV personality died by suicide Tuesday (December 13), his wife Allison Holker confirmed. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she said in a statement.
iheart.com
Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo
Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”
iheart.com
Johnny Depp Dressed Up as Captain Jack Sparrow for a Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp got back into character as Captain Jack Sparrow to send a video to an 11-year-old boy in the U.K. through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The boy is named Kori, and he's in palliative care after having multiple heart surgeries. He recently created a YouTube channel, where he shared Johnny's video.
iheart.com
Stars Mourn Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'At A Complete Loss For Words'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is being remembered by stars across the globe after the dancer and TV personality died by suicide on Tuesday (December 13) at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death. She "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Kelsea Ballerini, Charli XCX, Alana Haim, Gwen + More!
Kelsea Ballerini on the Glitter Wearing Off in Her Marriage. Quote, "At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay." Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Charli XCX. Happy Birthday Alana Haim is...
iheart.com
New Netflix Series Can Be Watched In Whatever Order You Want
Netflix is thinking outside the box with an upcoming release that changes the way you watch a TV show. Kaleidoscope tells the story of "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history," according to Netflix. It is loosely inspired by the true story of $70 billion in bonds going missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
