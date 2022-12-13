Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
BPDA Approves New Affordable Housing Developments
Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved new development projects representing 893,407sf. The projects will create 485 residential units, nearly half (46%) of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 906 construction jobs and 770 permanent jobs. A BPDA-owned parking...
Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention
Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
Springer Named Head of Talent Management
Boston – BOND Brothers Inc. announced the hiring of Neisha Springer as head of talent management. In this newly created position, Springer will be responsible for the strategic talent management of the company, including managing the needs assessment, development, and implementation of cross-company talent programs and processes, leading the design and execution of new employee immersion and integration, spearheading employee growth opportunities, and assessing BOND’s current workforce needs and methodology to determine effectiveness. She will work closely with the HR department, specifically the chief human resources officer and head of talent acquisition, to meet staffing needs and design and implement employee retention initiatives.
Design Firm Announces Promotions
Boston – Arrowstreet announced the promotion of eight leaders to principal and associate principal. Kate Bubriski, AIA, CPHC, LEED AP BD+C, Fitwel Ambassador, focuses her work on creating healthy, equitable, and sustainable communities. She works closely with clients to enhance their missions and meet project goals. Her expertise in net zero, embodied carbon, integrated design, materials evaluation, occupant engagement, and building certification is integrated into all of the firm’s projects.
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Would you thrift a holiday gift? Secondhand shopping gaining in popularity with college students
Would you thrift a holiday gift? Secondhand shopping gaining in popularity with college students. Thrift shopping is having a moment among college students eager to save the planet—and their wallets. The online consignment giant ThredUP published a resale report saying that, globally, secondhand clothing sales climbed from $96 billion...
‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers
Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
"Tridemic" overwhelming frontline health care workers in Boston
BOSTON - Flu numbers are higher than they have been in years, RSV cases remain high and wastewater tests show COVID-19 numbers are also spiking. This virus trifecta is taking a toll on nurses at local hospitals and the patients who need their care. Brigham and Women's Hospital labor and delivery nurse, Kelly Morgan, says there is only one thing that will help. "Hire more nurses," she said. It's no secret that hospitals have been experiencing staffing shortages because many nurses left the profession during the pandemic. On top of that, nurses are now getting sick,...
Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in one Massachusetts State Lottery drawing
DORCHESTER, MA (December 16, 2022) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. According to...
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?
BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
