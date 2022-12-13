ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

high-profile.com

BPDA Approves New Affordable Housing Developments

Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved new development projects representing 893,407sf. The projects will create 485 residential units, nearly half (46%) of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 906 construction jobs and 770 permanent jobs. A BPDA-owned parking...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. is about to open 25 behavioral health centers with 24-hour crisis intervention

Mental health parity is finally in reach, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders declared in East Boston Thursday, with the commonwealth on the brink of opening 25 state-designated community behavioral health centers that will provide 24/7 mobile crisis interventions and crisis stabilization beds. Sudders, speaking alongside Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Springer Named Head of Talent Management

Boston – BOND Brothers Inc. announced the hiring of Neisha Springer as head of talent management. In this newly created position, Springer will be responsible for the strategic talent management of the company, including managing the needs assessment, development, and implementation of cross-company talent programs and processes, leading the design and execution of new employee immersion and integration, spearheading employee growth opportunities, and assessing BOND’s current workforce needs and methodology to determine effectiveness. She will work closely with the HR department, specifically the chief human resources officer and head of talent acquisition, to meet staffing needs and design and implement employee retention initiatives.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Design Firm Announces Promotions

Boston – Arrowstreet announced the promotion of eight leaders to principal and associate principal. Kate Bubriski, AIA, CPHC, LEED AP BD+C, Fitwel Ambassador, focuses her work on creating healthy, equitable, and sustainable communities. She works closely with clients to enhance their missions and meet project goals. Her expertise in net zero, embodied carbon, integrated design, materials evaluation, occupant engagement, and building certification is integrated into all of the firm’s projects.
Boston Globe

Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston

"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers

Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Tridemic" overwhelming frontline health care workers in Boston

BOSTON - Flu numbers are higher than they have been in years, RSV cases remain high and wastewater tests show COVID-19 numbers are also spiking. This virus trifecta is taking a toll on nurses at local hospitals and the patients who need their care. Brigham and Women's Hospital labor and delivery nurse, Kelly Morgan, says there is only one thing that will help. "Hire more nurses," she said. It's no secret that hospitals have been experiencing staffing shortages because many nurses left the profession during the pandemic. On top of that, nurses are now getting sick,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?

BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI

