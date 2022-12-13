Read full article on original website
FSB to Treat Crypto Companies The Same as Banks
The Financial Stability Board aims to treat companies offering cryptocurrency services the same as banks in its upcoming regulatory framework. The world’s largest financial watchdog, the FSB, plans to roll out regulatory guidelines for crypto in 2023. According to the Financial Times, the FSB intends to set out a...
Binance Processes Close to $8 Billion in Daily Withdrawals, CZ Says It Wasn’t a Even Top 5
“Things seem to have stabilized,” Zhao said regarding the recent multi-billion user withdrawals from Binance. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of Binance – said the wave of customer withdrawal requests has cooled off, assuring that the entity has coped with higher demands in the past. Data from CryptoQuant...
CZ Binance on Audits, FTX, the $2.1 Billion SBF Buyout in 2021, and Recent Withdrawal Spree
“Binance does not owe anybody money, you can ask around in the ecosystem,” Zhao maintained. Changpeng Zhao – CEO Binance – agreed that the collapse of FTX has caused some panic in the space. He also reiterated that the fact that they were audited by a somewhat reputable firm caused others in that business to be more cautious when working with crypto businesses.
Will Bitcoin Price Winter Continue in 2023? 8 Key Considerations
Which way bitcoin’s price will go next is a question with many zeroes on it for many crypto investors as we finish 2022. Who knows? Here are 8 key factors to consider. In 2022 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the bevy of altcoins riding on the original gangster cryptocurrency’s very long coattails weathered their most brutal crypto winter to date. Of course, the cryptocurrency industry is eager for an end to the long, drawn-out Bitcoin price winter.
Fed Hikes Rate by 50bps, Sends BTC Below $18K as Crypto Rally Cools Off (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap was sent below $900 million as BTC loses $18K on 50bps rate hike by the Fed. The decision of the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points put an end to the most recent crypto rally. Bitcoin’s price tumbled below $18K as the entire market took a beating.
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
[PR – San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire]. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
MetaMask Partners With PayPal to Allow ETH Transfers for US Users
The service will reach MetaMask users from all US states, apart from Hawaii. The Ethereum non-custodial wallet – MetaMask – joined forces with the payment provider PayPal to enable customers to purchase and transfer Ethereum (ETH). The service will initially be available only to US users. MetaMask announced...
Japan to Enforce Less Stringent Crypto Tax Rules
Japanese crypto issuers might no longer have to pay 30% corporate tax on their holdings as of April 1, 2023. The Japanese government greenlighted a bill to exempt local cryptocurrency issuers from paying corporate tax on their holdings. The ruling body currently requires such firms to pay 30% on their...
Crypto.com Received a Payment Institution License (EMI) in Brazil
Banco do Brasil granted CryptoCom with an EMI license. The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com obtained a Payment Institution License (EMI) from the Central Bank of Brazil. The authorization will allow the firm to continue offering digital asset products and services to residents of the South American country. Getting a Nod From...
LYOTRADE: A Complete Trading Suite Under One Roof
The cryptocurrency industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the past years in terms of overall user adoption but also by means of the trading volume. People are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, and it shows. This has spurred the appearance of many exchanges, and each one of them battles to provide the best customer service, trading tools, interface, and in general – a toolkit for traders.
Bitcoin Touches $18K on Release of US Inflation Numbers (Market Watch)
Binance Coin is on its way to a full recovery, while Bitcoin toucher $18K for the first time in over a month. The past 24 hours were particularly eventful in the cryptocurrency markets as a storm of news hit from all fronts. In sum, the market reacted positively and topped $900 billion, while Bitcoin skyrocketed to $18K for the first time in more than a month.
Bitcoin Dips Below $17K, Ethereum Loses 6% in a Day (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market took a beating in Friday’s trading session, shedding upwards of $20 billion in 24 hours as BTC dips below $17K. The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market shed upwards of $30 billion of its capitalization as the price of BTC dropped towards $17K, and most altcoins chart even more considerable declines.
Citi Downgrades Robinhood Stock to Neutral, Cites FTX Fallout Concerns
Damage from FTX fallout has been widespread and Robinhood’s near-term outlook appears to be gloomy. Citi downgraded Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ due to potential risks from upcoming market structure proposals by the United States SEC, a cautious equity market outlook, and the impact of bankrupt-platform FTX spilling over the crypto trading revenue and client base.
Solana Protocol Raydium Hacked for $2 Million
After Serum, another Solana-based DEX seems to have had its administrator key compromised. Raydium – a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) – was hacked for over $2 million on Friday. According to Raydium, the hacker appears to have taken control of the exchange’s admin address to carry out the...
Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta
[PR – British Virgin Islands, BVI, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire]. The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its presale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age.
What is ChatGPT? The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer
After all, the AI chatbot seems to be slaying a great deal of search engine responses.
Bitcoin and Ether Futures ETFs to Debut on Hong Kong Exchange Tomorrow
CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF and CSOP Ether Futures ETF will supposedly become the first such products listed in Asia. Two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track US-listed cryptocurrency futures will reportedly debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange this Friday (December 16). The products will have bitcoin and ether as underlying...
