Utica Police investigating Oneida Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Oneida Street on December 14th that sent a man to the hospital for emergency surgery. Around 9:45 pm on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1300 block of...
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
Utica man killed in head-on car crash
Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
One Injured, One Charged After Accidental Shooting in Andes
State police say one person was injured and another has been charged after an accidental shooting in Delaware County. According to state police, troopers responded to a Beech Hill Road residence on December 14th for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed that a 62-year-old woman accidentally discharged a...
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
