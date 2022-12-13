Adam Lambert performs “Ordinary World” during the Live Finale on The Voice 2022. Startattle.com – The Voice. Adam Lambert “Ordinary World” The Voice Finale 2022. “Ordinary World” is the first single from Duran Duran’s self-titled 1993 album, commonly known as The Wedding Album. The ballad reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Mainstream Top 40, the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart, and the Italian Singles Chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 in Iceland and Sweden, and No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was nominated for Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in May 1994. Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon sang the song with Luciano Pavarotti at a benefit concert for War Child. “Ordinary World” remains one of Duran Duran’s most popular songs and in October 2021, was their second-most streamed song in the UK.

