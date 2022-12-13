Read full article on original website
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kings
The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in LA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Nick Bonino is riding a four-game goal streak. After an assist on Tuesday, Erik Karlsson is two points away...
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
Mackey scores a pair in 5-2 loss to visiting St. Louis. Connor Mackey scored a pair but the Flames fell 5-2 to the visiting St. Louis Blues Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Mackey came into the game with one career tally in 16 previous NHL games. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets open a set of back-to-back games on the road tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg plays...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Seattle
RALEIGH, NC. - After missing the team's two most recent games due to a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast is set to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday. The trusty winger operated alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at the team's morning skate after Stepan Noesen had played in that role Tuesdsay in Detroit. Noesen is now expected to work with Jack Drury and Derek Stepan once again up front.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back 4-1 Losses
After coming off a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Blackhawks faced the same fate after another defeating 4-1 loss to the Wild. Max Domi felt like the team played well the night before and showed good looks tonight but just couldn't capitalize on chances early on.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
FLAMESTV PODCAST - TOUGH THIRD PERIOD SINKS FLAMES. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:09 AM. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-2 loss to the Blues, with postgame comments from Connor...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Wild in Back-to-Back Contest
Chicago faces Minnesota for the second time this season. The Blackhawks travel to the Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild in a back-to-back matchup. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday evening ... Taylor Raddysh scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) ... Jonathan Toews tallied an assist on the goal, giving him points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) ... Seth Jones notched the secondary assist on the tally and skated in a game-high 24:42 of ice time ... Patrick Kane paced all players with five shots on goal ... Jake McCabe and Jarred Tinordi each posted four hits.
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
