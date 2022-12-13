Read full article on original website
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
The Jewish Press
Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France
Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco protest about semi-final referee
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco's football federation (FMRF) has protested to world governing body Fifa about the refereeing during Wednesday's...
After Mexico president backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to call leaders
MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru.
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
World Cup play, influence of three grandchildren help retiree discover why soccer matters
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- My twin brother of 68 years and I agree on most things. We share similar political views, enjoy watching the same films, and display a like sense of humor. We are usually united regarding musical tastes (with two major departures being Mike’s aversion to Steely Dan...
FOX Sports
Morocco airline cancels fans' flights to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar – So much for tens of thousands more Moroccan fans coming to support their team in an epic and historic semifinal against France on Wednesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Morocco's national airline is canceling flights it had recently scheduled for Wednesday,...
Serbia seeks return of its troops to Kosovo as tensions soar
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Thursday formally demanded that its security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province of Kosovo, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and only add to tensions in that part of the Balkans. Serbian President Aleksandar...
Castillo jail term extended as Peru protest death toll hits 15
LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention in prison was extended to 18 months on Thursday, amid a deepening diplomatic spat with left-leaning countries opposed to his removal and as deadly protests extended into a second week.
Soccer-FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Having just delivered the most exciting group stage ever seen at a World Cup, with a tried and tested format that keeps hundreds of millions of fans enthralled, FIFA now faces the prospect of ripping it all up.
11 ancient sites that are mysteriously aligned with the sun on the winter solstice, in photos.
The winter solstice has fascinated humans for centuries. Archaeologists have found these 11 ancient sites line up with the solstice sun.
More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds
BRUSSELS — (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Portugal: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags never consist of a haphazard collection of hues, designs, and symbols. While some flags are more appealing, the colors and designs are not selected just because they look good. Flags signify liberty or control, threat or protection, depending on where they are raised. Flags are best known in modern society as national symbols because they combine a nation’s past, present, and future into one. So, what does the Portuguese flag represent historically, symbolically, and in terms of meaning to its people? This article uncovers everything you need to know about the flag of Portugal and other interesting facts.
Germany’s Scholz backs more Balkan states joining EU
Chancellor says it is in Germany’s and Europe’s interest for Bosnia and others to join Croatia in bloc
