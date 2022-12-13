Read full article on original website
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Anna is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, Anna is a bit of a troublemaker and money-pinching miser - always on the lookout for the next best deal to make a profit, but can be a useful force in battle.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Prologue
6:13 - Vs. Behemoth. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
Horizon Multiplayer Game Confirmed by Developers - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix we have news straight from the developers that a new Horizon multiplayer game is in development. This joins the PSVR 2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain as upcoming projects in the expanding Horizon universe. The original World of Warcraft dev returns to the Warcraft team years after having left Blizzard, and the Bluepoint devs helped on God of War Ragnarok and released a cute new Holiday card that may tease something new?
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Grab Keys for Klang, Klang 2, and Onsen Master, Special Discounts, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've simply registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. Right now, anybody with a free IGN account can enter the fantastic Halo For The Holidays Sweepstakes as well as the Survive To Escape Callisto Protocol sweepstakes, which give you chances to win action figures and collectibles from Halo and a custom PC, Nike shoes, games, and more, respectively.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Zone Receives Revamp Through Season 1 Reloaded; Shipment Map Returns and More
Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have released, and the first thing players will notice is that there is a Warzone Cup Limited time mode. This mode will bring two teams of three operators to the Al Easima Field, rivals of Al Marzah's football club.
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
Frost Caves
Frost Caves are optional dungeons in Valheim found within the Mountains biome. They pose a significant challenge if you come unprepared, but hold some nice bits of loot including Fenris Hair, Fenris Claws and unique enemy types like Cultists and Ulvs. Here's everything you need to know about these frozen...
Fortnite: Mr Beast Arrives on the Island with $1 Million Extreme Survival Challenges; All You Need to Know
Fortnite is big on collaborations but they have managed to outdo themselves with this one. Through their latest collaboration, Fortnite has brought the biggest content creator on the planet into the game. Yes, it is none other than MrBeast and he has come with some Extreme Survival Challenges that will fetch you $1 million if you score the highest in them.
