Mayor Jennifer Macksey broke the news at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I'm pleased to announce that we've secured a lease for the old juvenile court building for a temporary space for our police department," she said. "We are hopeful to have the team moved in February or March. We're still working on a plan of how to and if we can move our dispatch services. So, more to come on that. The overall lease is for two years with the ability to do an extension. Realistically, we will probably be there three years. This is the first step in a long-term plan to improve our police department, and it launches many future steps in the overall public safety building project which will also include the fire department. The lease is approximately $9,000 per month and this money will be paid out of our [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.”

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO