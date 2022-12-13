Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
wamc.org
#1682: Hudson Mural Project| The Best of Our Knowledge
On this episode, we’ll learn more about the Hudson Mural Project, an initiative now in its third year that encourage school age children and community residents to explore the concept of self and city. In addition to speaking with a visual artist involved with the Hudson Mural Project, we’ll...
wamc.org
Pets and Vets 12/14/22
We welcome back two of our favorite guests. Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland/Saratoga and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs join us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts. To join the conversation, give us a...
wamc.org
In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools
The superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools was questioned about a November incident where students and staff at two high schools were exposed to hazardous fumes at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. After an emergency dismissal on November 18th from the Pittsfield and Taconic High Schools due to...
wamc.org
Major technological upgrades to Pittsfield’s only cinema accompany release of “Avatar” sequel
Phoenix Theatres President Cory Jacobson – who’s owned and operated downtown Pittsfield’s Beacon Cinema since 2018 – vividly remembers when James Cameron’s science fiction epic was released 13 years ago. “When the Beacon first opened back in 2009, the first film that played here, you...
wamc.org
Capital District food pantries hit by rising food, fuel prices
The Food Pantries of the Capital District are looking for additional year-end support to keep their shelves stocked. Since the onset of the pandemic, food pantries have endured rising demand for groceries. Food Pantries’ Executive Director Natasha Pernicka says 83% of food pantries in the 70-organization coalition are seeing an increase in service levels.
wamc.org
Rockwell holiday illustrations, Eloise, and more at The Norman Rockwell Museum
We go now to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts to discuss a pair of exhibits on display during this holiday season. “Norman Rockwell’s Spirit of the Holidays” and “Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight” each celebrate illustration and will excite art fans of all ages.
wamc.org
Pittsfield city council hears update on both community and municipal ARPA-funded projects
Gina Armstrong and Deanna Ruffer are the co-managers of Pittsfield’s American Rescue Plan Act team. Armstrong offered a summary of the most recent activity over the last quarter of the ARPA plan calendar. “For the quarter July 1st through September 30th, total expenditures, just under $1.6 million," said Armstrong....
wamc.org
Troy stars in two Hallmark Channel Christmas movies
Two Christmas movies airing on the Hallmark Channel this month have something in common – the City of Troy, New York. The Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is based on a mock trail staged in 2013 and 2014. In 1823,...
wamc.org
North Adams Police Department to be rehoused in former juvenile hall building as city considers long-term location
Mayor Jennifer Macksey broke the news at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I'm pleased to announce that we've secured a lease for the old juvenile court building for a temporary space for our police department," she said. "We are hopeful to have the team moved in February or March. We're still working on a plan of how to and if we can move our dispatch services. So, more to come on that. The overall lease is for two years with the ability to do an extension. Realistically, we will probably be there three years. This is the first step in a long-term plan to improve our police department, and it launches many future steps in the overall public safety building project which will also include the fire department. The lease is approximately $9,000 per month and this money will be paid out of our [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.”
wamc.org
Shakespeare and Company presents a staged-reading of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly"
This December, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts takes audiences to the lively world of Jane Austen-inspired theater with a costumed, staged reading of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. As the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, the home of “Pride...
wamc.org
Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday
With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon. “Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of...
