ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

#1682: Hudson Mural Project| The Best of Our Knowledge

On this episode, we’ll learn more about the Hudson Mural Project, an initiative now in its third year that encourage school age children and community residents to explore the concept of self and city. In addition to speaking with a visual artist involved with the Hudson Mural Project, we’ll...
HUDSON, NY
wamc.org

Pets and Vets 12/14/22

We welcome back two of our favorite guests. Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland/Saratoga and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs join us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts. To join the conversation, give us a...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Capital District food pantries hit by rising food, fuel prices

The Food Pantries of the Capital District are looking for additional year-end support to keep their shelves stocked. Since the onset of the pandemic, food pantries have endured rising demand for groceries. Food Pantries’ Executive Director Natasha Pernicka says 83% of food pantries in the 70-organization coalition are seeing an increase in service levels.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Troy stars in two Hallmark Channel Christmas movies

Two Christmas movies airing on the Hallmark Channel this month have something in common – the City of Troy, New York. The Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is based on a mock trail staged in 2013 and 2014. In 1823,...
TROY, NY
wamc.org

North Adams Police Department to be rehoused in former juvenile hall building as city considers long-term location

Mayor Jennifer Macksey broke the news at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I'm pleased to announce that we've secured a lease for the old juvenile court building for a temporary space for our police department," she said. "We are hopeful to have the team moved in February or March. We're still working on a plan of how to and if we can move our dispatch services. So, more to come on that. The overall lease is for two years with the ability to do an extension. Realistically, we will probably be there three years. This is the first step in a long-term plan to improve our police department, and it launches many future steps in the overall public safety building project which will also include the fire department. The lease is approximately $9,000 per month and this money will be paid out of our [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.”
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday

With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon. “Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy