FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Owen Miller’s departure, Mike Zunino’s arrival and where the Guardians could add more help: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians dealt Owen Miller to Milwaukee on Wednesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for catcher Mike Zunino. Miller is heading to his hometown Brewers with a chance to make their roster after two seasons in Cleveland. On Friday’s podcast, Joe Noga and Paul...
Before Jim and John Harbaugh became Ohio’s sports enemies, they were Ohio boys who loved the Cleveland Indians
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two of Ohio’s greatest sports enemies beam at the camera while standing on one of the state’s hallowed athletic grounds. Jim and John Harbaugh can’t be older than 12 years old in the photo, and there couldn’t have been more than 3,000 people at Cleveland Municipal Stadium when it was taken.
Browns turned Ravens: Rob Burnett, Matt Stover went from moving trucks to the Super Bowl, but Cleveland has stayed with them
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Matt Stover’s wife tried to warn him. Stover, the 19-year veteran kicker who spent five seasons in Cleveland, signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in August of 1995. But before he did, his wife Debbie suggested he and his agent negotiate a “no-move” clause.
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Myles Garrett: ‘You fall short of the playoffs, it’s a failure’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett has made the playoffs only once in his six-year career, and it’s not enough. With only a 0.4% chance of making it this year, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Garrett will likely be on the outside of the tournament looking in again this year, and that’s not okay even if he wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Bengals expect injured wide receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd to play against Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor expects to have his full complement of receivers on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The starting trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd played one snap together last week in a 23-10 win over the Browns after Higgins suffered a setback during pregame warmups with a hamstring injury he was dealing with and Tyler Boyd dislocated a finger on the second play of the game.
Previewing Browns vs. Ravens with Casey Kinnamon, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Casey Kinnamon and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join to...
Browns vs. Ravens: Preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Browns vs. Ravens Part 2 this week, this time in Cleveland. The Browns will try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive while playing spoiler to the Ravens, who are tied atop the AFC North with Cincinnati and hold tiebreakers over the Bengals right now.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns talk about their rematch with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns break down their matchup Saturday with the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns are pretty much in the spoiler role now, with a chance to beat the 9-4 Ravens and knock them out of first place in the AFC North.
Bet on Joe Burrow to stay hot, and play smart, Sunday in Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t been shy about the heater he’s been on lately. In the 12 games since the team’s season-opening disaster against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown for 25 touchdowns, just five interceptions and 278.9 yards per game with a 68.8% completion rate. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this season, and the numbers back that up.
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow tops the list of sports hero baby names among Ohio parents
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ohio parents say that Joe Burrow tops the list of sports stars they want to name their children after, according to a recent poll. The study was conducted by, BounsFinder, an online casino review portal. BonusFinder gathered votes from over 1,000 Ohio residents, who shared their thoughts on...
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
