Return to normal? That’s funny!!! After all the hard work getting prices raised to where they are you really think they are going to go back to where they were before this disaster of an administration? Look at the price of gas every time there is an uptick in pricing. It never goes back to the price before the uptick.
Everything you buy is shipped via plane train truck or ship, all of which run on petroleum. Farm equipment runs on petroleum, factories need petroleum... Who attacked the petroleum industry his first day in office? Biden did! Who made us dependant on OPEC again, paying whatever extortion money they demand? Biden did! Who begged the Saudi's not to decrease oil production till AFTER midterms? Biden did! Who begged the petroleum industry to help him lower fuel prices, after he screwed them? Biden did! And all this added cost resulted in skyrocketing prices on EVERYTHING!!! This IS ALL Biden's fault!
Comments / 6