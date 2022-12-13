Read full article on original website
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky blue cottage in the city,” reads the […]
Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
What’s the most popular slang term in Illinois?
According to the data, both Indiana and Illinois share a "vibe" when it comes to their favorite slang term, but Kentucky prefers to use the word "flex".
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Review into Penn volleyball incident complete, coach to return December 19
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A review of an incident involving a Penn High School volleyball coach has been completed. The coach will resume her responsibilities on Monday, according to a letter from Penn High School Principal Dr. Sean Galiher. Administrators were made aware of an incident at a volleyball...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Addressing Indiana's teacher shortage
Peyton Manning and the Children's Hospital are working to raise more funding for kids currently battling diseases. Young and Local Bone Cancer Survivor Leanor Formo shares about her experience at the hospital, and design for the cleats. Woman, home shot on near southeast side. One woman was taken to the...
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office
-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awards nearly $200,000 to 7 nonprofit arts organizations
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awarded nearly $200,000 in funding to seven nonprofit arts organizations as part of its ArtsEverywhere program. ArtsEverywhere grants are designed to support local organizations' efforts to foster local talent, strengthen volunteering and staffing, and ignite community pride. The...
