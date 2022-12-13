Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Integra Begins Development on Orlando Tower
The community will feature 364 units near theme parks and downtown amenities. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on a 364-unit multifamily asset in Orlando, Fla. Integra Towers at Nona South will be a 12-building, four-story project developed by Integra Land Co. Situated at 12401 Boggy Creek Rd., the community is...
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Orlando
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
theapopkavoice.com
In order to guarantee a successful City Center, Apopka needs an economic development department
Let's pretend, for a moment, that Apopka hired a "City Center Director" in 2016. Their sole purpose was to develop and recruit businesses for the city-owned property earmarked to become the Apopka City Center. Council gave this director ten years to make the dream happen but installed markers along the way to ensure their progress.
Villages Daily Sun
More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages
The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
liveandletsfly.com
Cot In The Act: Delta Passenger Sets Up Huge Mattress In Gate Area, Goes To Sleep
I applaud a passenger who came prepared to face an extended Delta Air Lines flight delay in Orlando…he brought the mattress along. Delta Passenger Sets Up Mattress In Gate Area At Orlando. A fellow passenger captured the picture above, at the gate for Delta 9897, a special section from...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Nelson cancels meeting with RSR residents about land swap "deal"
After hastily calling a meeting to announce changes in a proposed land swap between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association Board and the Golf Group, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson abruptly cancelled it just hours before it was to take place. The meeting was scheduled for 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December...
Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More
Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Daytona Beach Associate Medical Director at Outreach Community Care Network Recognized as 2022 Educator of Distinction for HIV
BOONTON, N.J. – December 14, 2022 – Today, POCN, the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, announces it has established the HIV Center of Excellence, a central portal to support excellence in clinical practice for patients with or at risk for HIV. The portal is a first-of-its-kind resource curated by practicing HIV/AIDS NP and PA specialists, designed to educate their peers outside of the practice area. The portal is free and aims to give NPs and PAs the latest news and best practices in the HIV specialty to better support their patients.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
WESH
Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
Orlando Named Among Top 3 College Towns in America
Known as a perennial leader as a tourist destination, Orlando's identity is expanding beyond popular theme parks. Location, low average tuition costs and local entertainment helped Orlando repeat as the the best college town in Florida and the third best city overall among WalletHub's "Best College Towns & Cities in America" for their 2023 list.
