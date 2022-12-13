ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

multihousingnews.com

Integra Begins Development on Orlando Tower

The community will feature 364 units near theme parks and downtown amenities. LandSouth Construction has broken ground on a 364-unit multifamily asset in Orlando, Fla. Integra Towers at Nona South will be a 12-building, four-story project developed by Integra Land Co. Situated at 12401 Boggy Creek Rd., the community is...
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Orlando

Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Villages Daily Sun

More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages

The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More

Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Daytona Beach Associate Medical Director at Outreach Community Care Network Recognized as 2022 Educator of Distinction for HIV

BOONTON, N.J. – December 14, 2022 – Today, POCN, the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, announces it has established the HIV Center of Excellence, a central portal to support excellence in clinical practice for patients with or at risk for HIV. The portal is a first-of-its-kind resource curated by practicing HIV/AIDS NP and PA specialists, designed to educate their peers outside of the practice area. The portal is free and aims to give NPs and PAs the latest news and best practices in the HIV specialty to better support their patients.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Orlando Named Among Top 3 College Towns in America

Known as a perennial leader as a tourist destination, Orlando's identity is expanding beyond popular theme parks. Location, low average tuition costs and local entertainment helped Orlando repeat as the the best college town in Florida and the third best city overall among WalletHub's "Best College Towns & Cities in America" for their 2023 list.
ORLANDO, FL

