WOUB
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news...
WOUB
Ohio House rejects Ohio Senate’s education overhaul bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio, that included a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. After hours of talks behind...
WOUB
House, Senate approve photo ID laws and other Ohio election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Republican Senators and Representatives went back and forth on possible changes to Ohio’s elections laws in closed-door meetings on Wednesday before landing on an agreement shortly after midnight. The legislature has been working on different elections-related bills that would make several changes...
WOUB
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will...
