P-22, LA's Most Famous Mountain Lion Is Captured, Getting Health Evaluation

Mountain lion P-22. (Courtesy National Park Service)

The mountain lion known as P-22 has been tranquilized by authorities and transported to a wild animal care facility, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service's Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. He was found in the Los Feliz area.

The capture, was first reported on social media by area residents:

P-22's Condition

P-22 was found to be in stable condition after an initial assessment, according to the news release. State Fish and Wildlife had previously announced plans to bring him in for a health evaluation.

This follows reports of P-22 coming near human homes close to the animal's Griffith Park habitat, as well as killing a leashed pet last month. Officials said that behavior could be P-22 showing signs of distress.

There was also an anonymous report Sunday night indicating that P-22 may have been struck by a vehicle. He was found using GPS locations and the signal from his tracking collar.



What Wildlife Authorities Said

They have been in contact with animal care institutions and rehabilitation centers, according to the Park Service and Fish and Wildlife.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .