Slated for completion in 2023, the project is part of a 122-acre, mixed-use development. CommonBond Communities has broken ground on a 60-unit fully affordable senior housing project, The Lumin, in Saint Paul, Minn. The development team also includes Ryan Cos. as general contractor and Ryan A+E Inc. as civil engineer, while LHB Inc. provided architecture services. Completion is expected in 2023.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO