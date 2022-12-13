Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2460 White Plains Road in Allerton, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 2460 White Plains Road in Allerton, The Bronx. Located between Mace Avenue and Waring Avenue, the lot is one block south of the Allerton Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Zev Mayer of Skyrock NYC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
bkreader.com
1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap
The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
Eater
A Brooklyn Diner Ends a 20-Year Run
Diners continue their death march in New York City: The latest victim seems to be Happy Days Diner in Brooklyn Heights. The spot had been on Montague Street for over 20 years and had allegedly not paid rent since February 2020, according to Brooklyn Paper. A Marshal’s eviction notice appeared on the door and the phone line is disconnected. In 2000, the diner’s rent was $7,750, and by 2020 it was $21,095, the publication reports. Once a 24-hour fixture, during the pandemic the diner scaled back its hours to close at 10 p.m.
norwoodnews.org
The Sister of a Man Living in The Bronx is Trying to Locate Him
The sister of a man living in the Bronx is attempting to reach him as she has not heard from him in a few months. Delia Robles, who lives in Arizona, told the Norwood News she was last in contact with her brother, Sammy Dominguez, 58, a few months ago when he said he was staying in a shelter near NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, located at 234 E149th Street in the South Bronx. Robles said as far as she knows the shelter is located 10 blocks to the right of the front entrance to Lincoln Hospital.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
norwoodnews.org
Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx
The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
fox5ny.com
Firefighter suffers fatal injuries at Brooklyn firehouse: 'Firefighting was in his bones'
NEW YORK - A 21-year FDNY veteran will not survive after he was injured Monday preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Officials say 47-year-old firefighter William Moon II fell around 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse, Rescue Company 2, located at 1815 Sterling Place.
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
bkreader.com
Construction has Started on New 13-Story Affordable Housing Project in Cypress Hills
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a new mixed-use project that has been in construction since August of this year. The development project will be converting a defunct gas station into a 13-story hybrid building that will have affordable housing, transitional housing for homeless families, as well as a space for various retailers.
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC to offer child care assistance to low-income, undocumented families
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Wednesday unveiled the “Promise NYC” plan, a first-of-its-kind program that will provide child care assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for federally funded subsidized child care. The program establishes partnerships with community-based organizations that have deep ties to immigrant communities […]
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
