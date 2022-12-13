Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Implementing Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) into COPD Patient Treatment Regimen
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: ICSs [inhaled corticosteroids] haven’t shown much evidence in impacting the course of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] by itself. But in combination with a LABA [long-acting beta-agonist], there are some data showing that they can reduce exacerbations. We’re going to come back to triplet therapy in a minute. What are the nuances? How do we choose between ICS and LABA vs LABA and LAMA [long-acting muscarinic antagonist]?
ajmc.com
COPD Triple Therapy: Appropriate Patient Population
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Which patients with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] are appropriate candidates for triplet therapy? Rey, I’ll ask you to start if you don’t mind. Reynold Panettieri Jr., MD: Courtney rang the bell there several times. No. 1, ICS is an inhaled corticosteroid. I...
ajmc.com
ICD Implantation Associated With Lower Risk of Mortality in Patients With CKD
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) were found to have a beneficial effect on mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) was improved with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), according to a review published in The American Journal of Cardiology. Cardiovascular disease is...
ajmc.com
Case Report Details Diagnostic Imaging for Rare Distal Cholangiocarcinoma Case
Distal cholangiocarcinomas are rare, but clinicians can use a variety of imaging to diagnose it. A new case report of a patient with distal cholangiocarcinoma highlights how imaging and histopathology can be used to correctly diagnose the rare and often deadly cancer. The report was published in Radiology Case Reports.
ajmc.com
Dr Patrick Reville Covers Study Results on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses findings on an updated treatment regimen for newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the goals and findings of his study on venetoclax...
ajmc.com
Impact of COVID-19 Seen in 2021 National Health Care Expenditures Report
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were clear in the US national health care expenditure analysis of spending last year, as federal spending dropped, but health care use rebounded in 2021. The combined effect of more health care use in 2021 and a decline in federal spending had an impact...
ajmc.com
A Review of Current Guidelines for the Treatment of Obesity
Supplements and Featured Publications, The Evidence for Semaglutide 2.4 mg in Obesity From a Managed Care Perspective, Volume 28, Issue 15. Two guidelines—one by the American College of Cardiology (ACC)/American Heart Association (AHA)/The Obesity Society (TOS), and the other by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)/American College of Endocrinology (ACE)—remain the standard of care in the management of overweight and obesity in adults. However, since the publication of the ACC/AHA/TOS document, several relevant pharmacotherapies have been approved by the FDA, a medication was withdrawn from the market, and several procedures and device types for weight loss have been recommended or FDA-approved. Simultaneously, research in obesity treatment has advanced, and leaders in the field have issued complementary guidance. This article summarizes and synthesizes the 2013 ACC/AHA/TOS and the 2016 AACE/ACE guidelines and includes updates from more recent professional association guidance. Measurement of body mass index is recommended to initiate evaluation for overweight and obesity and determine disease classification. To stage disease severity, weight-related conditions should be assessed. Although lifestyle therapy remains the cornerstone of treatment for this disease, both pharmacotherapy and metabolic and bariatric surgery produce greater and more sustained weight loss in treatment-approved populations as compared with lifestyle modifications alone. An ongoing partnership between the patient and clinician is highly recommended to manage this serious, progressive, chronic disease.
ajmc.com
Lessons Learned From 15-Plus Years of Clinical Quality Improvement
The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2022, Volume 10, Issue 4. The author shares observations on several common factors across various clinical settings that can determine success or failure in quality improvement. Am J Accountable Care. 2022;10(4):38-40. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2022.89287. _____. I have spent more than 15 years working with physicians...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Highlights From the 2022 AHA Scientific Sessions
This year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions held November 5-7 in Chicago, Illinois, was chock full of new trial data, developments in pediatric cardiac disease, and the great need to improve hypertension treatment and overcome its related disease disparities. These are your conference highlights. Already approved for the treatment...
ajmc.com
Journey to SMA Diagnosis in Ireland Highlights Utility of Newborn Screening Program
Drawing on findings from other countries, including the United States, the group is highlighting the need for a newborn screening program to mitigate these current barriers. Researchers of a new study are highlighting the need for an improved diagnostic journey for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) within the Irish health care system, with one-fourth of parents reporting having 10 or more visits before getting a diagnosis.
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Top Content From DDW 2022
Several therapeutic innovations in the management of Clostridioides difficile infection recurrence, current evidence on the efficacy of weight loss procedures in reversing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and an interview the use of artificial intelligence were spotlighted at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, held virtually and...
ajmc.com
Tocilizumab Biosimilars Show Similar Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity to Reference: ACR Abstracts
Two tocilizumab biosimilars had similar safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity compared with the reference biologic, according to abstracts presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting. One biosimilar, MSB11456, was a proposed product being tested in healthy adults, while the other, BAT1806 (also known as BIIB800), had results from a phase 3 trial.
ajmc.com
Higher Fat Intake Linked to Increased Insulin Resistance, Adverse Vascular Profile in T1D
The study also showed daily energy intake was inversely correlated with estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR), a marker for insulin resistance (IR). Higher intake of fat, but not carbohydrates, is associated with increased insulin resistance (IR) and adverse vascular profile in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition.
ajmc.com
Team Model Associated With Improved Diabetes Care Quality
The staff clinician group with access to the Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes model was found to improve their diabetes care quality. The Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes (EPCD) team model was able to improve diabetes care quality for those who had access to the model, according to a study in Annals of Family Medicine. Clinicians, care team nurses, and clinical pharmacists may benefit from this model, but more research is needed.
ajmc.com
Translating Tobacco Cessation Policy Into Practice
The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2022, Volume 10, Issue 4. Further understanding of effective incentives and disincentives is needed to ensure that evidence-based policy and guidelines regarding tobacco cessation are effectively translated into practice at the patient level. Am J Accountable Care. 2022;10(4):36-37. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2022.89286. _____. Tobacco has been...
ajmc.com
Mental Health Hospitalizations Among Adolescents in the US, France Rose During the Pandemic
Data from the study lend support for the need for improved global health policies related to adolescent mental health, a new study finds. A study published this week found the COVID-19 pandemic was linked with an increase in hospitalizations in young adults with mental health conditions. While it is already...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: COVID-19’s Contribution to 2022 Death Toll; Texas AG Requests Gender Change Data; HCV Treatment Lags in Prisons
COVID-19 vaccines have prevented more than 3.2 million deaths, but the US death rate this year has not declined to prepandemic numbers; Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton’s office has requested driver’s license records with sex changes from the past 2 years, among other documents, from the Texas Department of Public Safety; even though hepatitis C virus (HCV) is curable, some people who are incarcerated are going without treatment and dying.
ajmc.com
COPD Mortality Rates Heightened Among Some Industries and Occupations
Higher mortality rates linked with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are found in individuals employed in the mining and food service industries, according to a CDC analysis. Elevated instances of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related deaths found among workers in certain industries and occupations suggest a need for better employee...
ajmc.com
Value-Based Primary Care Providers Try New Strategies to Improve Population Health
The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2022, Volume 10, Issue 4. The dilemma of Alzheimer disease in primary care, as well as other health challenges in aging populations, was the focus of a recent Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event in Portland, Oregon. Am J Accountable Care. 2022;10(4):47-49. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2022.89289.
Comments / 0