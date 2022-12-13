The Emporia City Council reappointed Marva Dunn and Denise Webb last week to the City School Board. It also reappointed Dunn to the Greensville County School Board. The action had to wait for clarification from City Attorney Eric Gregory. Council member Yolanda Hines said her understanding of the statute was Dunn and Webb had to be nominated by a member of the city’s governing body before it took any action. Gregory said he believed the City Council had the authority to go forward with a vote. Court Clerk Melissa Cox put the minutes of the November meeting with the proposals on the agenda for consideration to reappoint Dunn and Webb to the positions both hold. The Council voted 5-1 to reappoint Dunn and Webb. Hines cast the lone vote against the reappointments. The four-year terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO