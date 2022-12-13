Read full article on original website
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Taxpayers foot the bill for this illegal "shot house with rooms for rent.Hot NewsSouth Weldon, NC
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy SaysWaverly, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
County Line Solar project approved by Greensville County Supervisors
There are five solar energy projects either completed or in development in Greensville County, and a sixth may be on the way soon. At last week’s meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the 2232 application of County Line Solar, a project backed by Dominion Energy. District 3 representative William Cain chose to abstain.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dunn, Webb reappointed by Emporia City Council
The Emporia City Council reappointed Marva Dunn and Denise Webb last week to the City School Board. It also reappointed Dunn to the Greensville County School Board. The action had to wait for clarification from City Attorney Eric Gregory. Council member Yolanda Hines said her understanding of the statute was Dunn and Webb had to be nominated by a member of the city’s governing body before it took any action. Gregory said he believed the City Council had the authority to go forward with a vote. Court Clerk Melissa Cox put the minutes of the November meeting with the proposals on the agenda for consideration to reappoint Dunn and Webb to the positions both hold. The Council voted 5-1 to reappoint Dunn and Webb. Hines cast the lone vote against the reappointments. The four-year terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Chesterfield rejects massive suburban development in rural area
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.
thenewsprogress.com
New school intersection doesn’t meet criteria for stoplight
Monday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting began sullenly as the board recognized Mr. Glanzy Spain’s 20+ year commitment to Mecklenburg County following his passing a week prior. Board Member Jim Jennings who presided over the meeting in Chairman Glenn Barbour’s stead praised Spain: “[He was] just a fine individual that knew people—how to bring people together, knew how to compromise, and understood what was good for Mecklenburg County and his constituents. And he will be sorely missed.
southhillenterprise.com
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING
As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!
NBC12
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
Hampton Roads' first casino holds job fair before they open doors
News 3 crews attended the job fair that's currently underway. The process seems to be easy. Applicants sign in and then they head down the hallway for a group interview.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2023 Emporia-Greensville Christmas Happiness Drive surpasses $8,500 mark
As of Saturday, Dec 10, a total of $4,379.78 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day. The Christmas...
WAVY News 10
Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises more money for natural resources
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A magnificent new park in Franklin is a new place to enjoy nature in our area. The Blackwater Park is 200 acres and will soon be growing by another 96 acres in donated land. WAVY was the only media organization at Tuesday’s opening event, which...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ballard has big plans for small community
RODUCO – It’s easy to understand why Anthony Ballard admires Volodymyr Zelenskyy…he and the President of Ukraine share much in common. No, Ballard isn’t rallying the troops to protect his native Gates County against enemy attacks. Rather, he and Zelenskyy are similar in their love for where their feet are firmly planted and their wish for brighter days ahead.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 288 causes significant delays in Chesterfield County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash was caused when a driver of a pickup truck traveling south on Route 288 had a medical emergency near the Lucks Lane exit. The truck reportedly ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit two other northbound vehicles head-on.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
southhillenterprise.com
Annual Cops and Kids success
Local Law Enforcement Officers from Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, and Brunswick County participated in the annual Cops and Kids Christmas program. Every year the local chapter of the Federal Order of Police hosts the event with the help of donations and sponsorships.
WRIC TV
2 tractor-trailer crash in Greensville sends 1 to hospital
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County. The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition. State police said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Sussex County
Virginia State Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash that occurred on Route 460 at Route 604, in Sussex County. The crash occurred at approximately 8:13 AM when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head on. The medical transport was transporting one patient and one 6 year old child.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Body found in vehicle recovered from Roanoke River
A body was found in a vehicle pulled from the water Wednesday at the Weldon boating access, Roanoke Rapids Police said.
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
