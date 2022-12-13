Read full article on original website
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Twitter restores accounts of several suspended journalists after Elon Musk puts question to a poll
Accounts for several journalists who cover Elon Musk were restored by Twitter on Friday after their controversial suspension a day prior.
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday. Musk tweeted late Friday that the company would lift the suspensions following the results of a public poll on the site. The poll showed 58.7% of respondents favored a move to immediately unsuspend accounts over 41.3% who said the suspensions should be lifted in seven days. The company has not explained why the accounts were taken down. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim.
Elon Bans Mastodon Links as Twitter Purge Continues
Twitter’s locking the hatches to keep users from jumping off its sinking ship. Late Thursday evening the site reportedly began blocking links to popular servers at Mastodon, Twitter’s emerging competitor. Twitter also suspended Mastodon’s official Twitter page. The blocks occurred just hours after Twitter began purging the accounts of prominent journalists who’ve written critically about owner Elon Musk in the past.
Jack Dorsey Takes the Blame for Even Building Twitter's Moderation Tools
Twitter co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey has not had it easy the past few weeks. After being hounded on the internet by mobs of Elon Musk fans wanting his blood for what’s been presented in the so-called “Twitter Files,” Dorsey finally came out late Tuesday not to apologize for banning former President Donald Trump, but to apologize for ever even creating moderation tools in the first place.
Trump’s Badly Photoshopped NFTs Appear to Use Photos From Small Clothing Brands
Over the last 24 hours, fans of ex-President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, waiting with bated breath for a supposed announcement the once tweeter-in-chief promised would blow their socks off. He posted a video to his Truth Social page showing an image of him in a kind of superhero garb, sporting pecs he most certainly does not have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could this mean? What apocalypse was coming?
What is ChatGPT? The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer
After all, the AI chatbot seems to be slaying a great deal of search engine responses.
Elon Musk Bans Several Journalists From Twitter After Reinstating Literal Nazis [Updated]
Elon Musk banned at least nine journalists from Twitter on Thursday night in a mass purge by arguably the pettiest man on the planet. And while the journalists haven’t been told what caused the bans, many had tweeted about the Twitter account that tracked Elon’s private jet using publicly available information.
Russian Trolls Are Using Under-Moderated Right-Wing Sites Like Truth Social to Post Manipulating Content
New research finds Russian groups targeted former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social during the 2022 midterm elections. The report, conducted by the Stanford Internet Observatory and Graphika, found that Russian groups have moved on from Facebook and Twitter, where they are largely blocked, to targeting conservative-based social media platforms including Gab, Gettr, Parler, in addition to Truth Social.
Elon Musk Bans, Un-Bans, and Bans Again the Twitter Account That Tracked His Private Jet [Updated]
Update 12/14/2022, 9:47 p.m. ET: @ElonJet was suspended from Twitter indefinitely—again. Elon Musk said he was taking legal action against the account’s owner. Update 12/14/2022, 6:19 p.m. ET: @ElonJet returned to Twitter Wednesday evening after being suspended for the majority of the day, tweeting, “Wait Hello? How long does delay mean @elonmusk... hour? we need some well defined rules.”
Elon Musk Kills Twitter Audio Feature After Bizarre Talk With Journalists
Twitter Spaces, the audio feature that allows people to participate in group chats using the social media platform, has been disabled and it’s not clear whether it will ever return. The move comes after Elon Musk joined a group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos on Thursday night, where the Twitter CEO spoke incoherently about his new rules around what the billionaire called “doxxing.”
Lawsuit Accuses Facebook of Permitting Posts That Spurred Civil War in Ethiopia
Facebook and its parent company Meta are being sued for allegedly allowing toxic, violence-inciting content to flourish in communities in Ethiopia, where a civil war has left hundreds of thousands dead in recent years. The lawsuit, filed by two Ethiopian researchers, accuses the tech giant of helping to fuel violence...
Convicted Saudi Twitter Spy Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison
While newly named Twitter CEO Elon Musk continues to explore new ways to flush out leakers from companies, the U.S. government’s been busy closing out a court case against actual Twitter spies. Now, according to NBC, a former Twitter employee convicted of exposing dissidents’ personal information on behalf of the Saudi Royal family in exchange for over a quarter of a million dollars and a luxury watch could spend more than three years behind bars.
Elon’s Cool New Plan for Your Data Is Probably Illegal
There’s no getting around it. Elon Musk is a business genius. Show the man a box, and he’ll think outside of it. The CEO scared away all of Twitter’s advertisers, so lately, he’s been trying to come up with a way for his company to make money.
Elon Musk Is Taking Legal Action Against Student Who Tracks His Private Jet
Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk is taking legal action against Jack Sweeney, the University of Central Florida student who tracks his private plane and publishes his flight information on social media under the @ElonJet banner. Musk announced his intentions on Twitter Wednesday evening hours after the social media platform...
The GOP Wants to Investigate Green Groups for 'Collusion' Against American Energy
Axios reported Friday that House Republicans will launch a probe into environmental NGOs based on a right-wing rumor that foreign powers, including China and Russia, are using nonprofit green groups to influence U.S. policy. That unsubstantiated rumor has been pushed for years by a PR firm employed by the fossil fuel industry to run astroturf campaigns that attack members of the environmental movement.
Republicans Want to Make Tech Censorship and Biden 'Collusion' Top Priorities in 2023
Senior Republican leadership gave the public a sneak peek into their priorities and plans for tech legislation in the coming year, and it essentially all revolves around two words: conservative censorship. Yeah, here we go again. In letters sent to the CEOs of the five largest tech platforms, House Judiciary...
