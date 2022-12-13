Read full article on original website
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
First Arena to bring festive family fun to the Twin Tiers with inaugural 'Joyfest'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First Arena is bringing a day of festive family fun to the Southern Tier with its inaugural "Joyfest" event. The celebration comes as the facility recognizes its one-year anniversary of reopening under Mammoth Sports and Entertainment. "It's really a little holiday entertainment gift to the community...
Let's go to an All Star's Dance Center event!
At the end of November I brought my 2 kids to the Nutcracker Tea Party they had at All Star's Dance center in Westfield. They had so much fun. It was a 3 hour event. They learned part of the Nutcracker Dance, ate pizza, decorated a big gingerbread cookie they got to take home, and even got a gift bag at the end. They got to do the class with "Clara and the Sugarplum fairy". There was an indoor snowball fight that I watched the kids have so much fun doing.
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
