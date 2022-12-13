In an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday, former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson made the Fox News host react somewhat nervously as he described his fierce mentality before and during bouts.“I wanted to kill them,” a stone-faced Tyson recalled when asked how he felt about his in-ring opponents. The comment prompted Carlson to laugh and exclaim, “Well, I can tell!”“I’m laughing nervously,” Carlson continued, before following up by asking if Tyson “really felt that way,” as if one of the most decorated ex-boxers was joking.“Yeah,” came the response, just as serious. Carlson then opted for a...

2 DAYS AGO