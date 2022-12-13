Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Blesses Five Kids With Christmas Money
Floyd Mayweather is feeling the Christmas spirit. Floyd Mayweather is one of the wealthiest men in the entire sports world. He is someone who has always flaunted that wealth, however, he certainly gives back when he has the chance. Not everyone is as generous with their money, especially when there is no obligation to be. Regardless, Mayweather tries to help when he can.
I was born without legs but that won’t stop me from making brutal MMA debut, says Zion Clark
AN ATHLETE born without legs is set to make his MMA debut. Zion Clark was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower body. But that has not stopped him from achieving a record-breaking career. Now Clark is smashing more...
worldboxingnews.net
Broner vs Redkach, Bey vs Farmer to be promoted by Christy Martin
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup. The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February. A fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Despite Deontay Wilder offer and talks, Fury-AJ ‘happens in 2023’
World Boxing News exclusively revealed Deontay Wilder wanted to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023. The American was even willing to face AJ next. However, a lot has happened in the past couple of weeks. Wilder vs Joshua was given a window of August to October by co-manager Shelly Finkel in a WBN update.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq & Charles Barkley Recreate Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight
Skip Bayless took to Twitter to react to the antics. Shaq and Charles Barkley are always comedy when it comes to Inside The NBA. While they have had their fair share of fights, they always seem to make up in the end. Overall, they understand that their roasts aren’t anything serious and that the television product is all that matters.
TMZ.com
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
Tucker Laughs Nervously as Stone-Faced Mike Tyson Describes Urge to ‘Kill’
In an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday, former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson made the Fox News host react somewhat nervously as he described his fierce mentality before and during bouts.“I wanted to kill them,” a stone-faced Tyson recalled when asked how he felt about his in-ring opponents. The comment prompted Carlson to laugh and exclaim, “Well, I can tell!”“I’m laughing nervously,” Carlson continued, before following up by asking if Tyson “really felt that way,” as if one of the most decorated ex-boxers was joking.“Yeah,” came the response, just as serious. Carlson then opted for a...
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
worldboxingnews.net
Pacquiao wants Mayweather, urged to avoid Spence or Crawford
Manny Pacquiao’s last conqueror has urged the Filipino superstar not to pursue fights with Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford. In the week when Pacquiao turns 44, Yordenis Ugas told his former opponent to stay away from both welterweight champions. Ugas has first-hand knowledge of just how good Spence...
worldboxingnews.net
Trainer splits from Anthony Joshua with criticism of effort in the gym
Top trainer Robert Garcia will not be training Anthony Joshua for the Dillian Whyte rematch having severed ties with a parting shot at the heavyweight. Garcia, who has successfully coached multiple world champions, leaves AJ after one fight. Joshua lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in a Middle Eastern rematch, but it was the manner of effort he put in that irked Garcia.
worldboxingnews.net
ESPN+ to showcase WBC-rated heavyweight beast this weekend
Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+. The fight action starts Friday, as undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov defends his NABF and NABA straps against Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
Conor McGregor falls out UFC's official rankings for first time in more than eight years
For the first time since prior to his second octagon appearance, Conor McGregor does not have a number attached to his name in the official UFC rankings. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion who hasn’t competed since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy fight, has fallen out of the UFC rankings after a run of more than eight years.
worldboxingnews.net
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin II ‘the best fight for both’
Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin should rematch in the first half of 2023 after their controversial heavyweight clash last month. That’s the view of former boxer Dmitry Salita, who oversees Franklin’s affairs. Whyte took the spoils on home soil after a close battle, with many seeing Franklin as...
worldboxingnews.net
Jermell Charlo vs Tim Tszyu ticket information for Jan 28
Tickets are on sale now for the showdown between Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo and undefeated No.1 contender Tim Tszyu. Taking place Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
WBA reinstates Russian boxers if they don’t mention Ukraine war
The World Boxing Association moved to reinstate Russian boxers to its rankings, provided they don’t speak out in support of the Ukraine war. WBA chiefs removed all Russian and Belarusian fighters after the Ukraine war caused controversy worldwide. At their recent Convention celebrating 100 years in the sport, the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne Teammate Video
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne performed a dance with her teammate Elena Arenas this week. She then shared a video of that dance on TikTok. The caption for Dunne's post said, "do yo thang 21!" This was a nod to the song "Rich Flex" by 21 Savage and Drake. Dunne's video...
worldboxingnews.net
Prince Patel UK fight off as opponent scales massively overweight
Prince Patel’s U.K. return was canceled after the event was called off at the last minute. Patel released information via social media after selling 250-plus tickets. Patel said: “Unfortunately, my opponent came in too heavy at the check weight. He was three weight classes over. “I was willing...
worldboxingnews.net
World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt
World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
