FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
Woodland Airstream can up your travel game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
Local company highlights their veteran employees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
KCAS Pets of the Week: Toffee and Nibbles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a lovable bunny and a playful dog. Nibbles is an American mix rabbit. This social rabbit loves to be held. The shelter staff thinks she was abandoned prior to arriving at KCAS as a stray.
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday. (Dec. 15, 2022) Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage …. Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday. (Dec....
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Helpful tips to navigate Holiday stress and anxiety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Pine Rest understands that while the Holidays can be a time for cheer and joy, it also can be a stressful time for parents and children. They have several tips for dealing with stress and anxiety this holiday season. When it comes to purchasing gifts, this season it can be hard on families and according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Elizza LeJeune, it is important that we are transparent with our children. Sit down with your child and talk about the gifts they want to as well as being mindful about Santa’s budget this year. A lot of times we are afraid not to tell our kids that we cannot afford a gift or to tell them that they cannot have something which can lead to a worse outcome than just being open with our children.
iheart.com
Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
A look at some upcoming holiday events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to share some more holiday happenings around West Michigan! The Critter Barn is very popular in warm weather months but during the holidays they create a live nativity. This is the 23rd year for the event – visitors get to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy a display of the holy land and meet the Critter Barn animals as you check out their brand new barn. The nativity is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout December. They’re open they’re located on 80th avenue in Zeeland. Our next stop is Kalamazoo and a trip to the outdoor mall area to enjoy all the lights that line the street. You can also hop on the Holly Jolly Trolley that travels around downtown Kalamazoo. It’s a great way to get easy access to parking lots, stores, restaurants, and more plus the rides are free! One thing you don’t want to miss on the Kalamazoo mall is the giant waving Santa statue – he’s ready to take selfies and family photos for the holidays.
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
fox2detroit.com
Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
Salvation army gathers toys for distribution
Thousands of toys were collected at this year’s Angel Tree Toy Drive. (Dec. 16, 2022) Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need. (Dec. 16, 2022) Students surprise teacher with colorblind glasses. This holiday season, students of a Vicksburg area...
It’s time to review your finances for the year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that this year is coming to a close, many are taking an opportunity to look back at the last 12 months in review and begin to make plans for the future, especially those who are in or near retirement. Joining us to talk...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
