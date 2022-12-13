GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Pine Rest understands that while the Holidays can be a time for cheer and joy, it also can be a stressful time for parents and children. They have several tips for dealing with stress and anxiety this holiday season. When it comes to purchasing gifts, this season it can be hard on families and according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Elizza LeJeune, it is important that we are transparent with our children. Sit down with your child and talk about the gifts they want to as well as being mindful about Santa’s budget this year. A lot of times we are afraid not to tell our kids that we cannot afford a gift or to tell them that they cannot have something which can lead to a worse outcome than just being open with our children.

