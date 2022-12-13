Read full article on original website
Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Texas legend Willie Nelson team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Willie Nelson will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family...
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
All the artists we know are coming to Houston in 2023
Here's a short list of the performers who have included Screwtown in their tour dates.
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Houston
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Houston next summer. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at...
Texas-based Cinemark opens select theaters for college football playoffs in Houston area
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The based company, based in Plano, is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games — and that includes the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023 — — in three venues in the Houston area. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered,...
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Decadent new see-and-be-seen restaurant opens in Uptown with nightlife vibe and French-Japanese fare
Houston has never seen a restaurant quite like Ciel. Opening near River Oaks District this Friday, December 16, the restaurant mixes a high level of culinary ambition with a high energy, see-and-be-seen atmosphere. Partners Ryan Henry, Adel Sadek, and Fasl Ty have created a stylish, 8,000-square-foot restaurant that’s inspired by the coastline of the Côte d’Azur. Named for the French word for “sky,” the interior features a 360-degree Barrisol Mirror ceiling fixture — the first in Houston, according to a release – that also helps with the room’s sound levels. Other interior details include imported Italian porcelain floors and marbled...
Arctic Update: Now predicting Houston's 3rd coldest Christmas with a small chance for snow
Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.
Houston restaurant prince dishes on his new Midtown eatery and his truffle Twinkies
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef David Cordúa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Lymbar, his Latin Mediterranean bar and restaurant that just opened in Midtown’s the Ion development. Best known for working alongside his father Michael at Cordúa Restaurants, the Houston restaurant group behind South American concepts Churrascos and Americas, The Lymbar is David Cordúa's reentry into the world of Houston restaurants. The interview opens with the chef discussing his roots in the business and how, four years after parting ways with his former employer, he came to open his first solo project...
Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant
Bun B’s smash hit smash burger concept has found a permanent home. Trill Burgers has claimed the former James Coney Island location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. for its first brick and mortar location. “It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open...
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
Buzzy, wine-fueled restaurant uncorks second Houston-area locale in The Woodlands
A wine-fueled restaurants is coming to The Woodlands. Sixty Vines will open its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Scheduled to open in January, the Plano-based pizzeria and wine bar will occupy the former Jasper’s space. Sixty Vines takes its name from the 60 wines it serves in reusable kegs. Touted as more sustainable than pouring from individual bottles, the tap system also keeps wines fresh by removing oxygen. ...
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
Houston's best hotels book the perfect staycation holiday getaway
Busy Houstonians who long for a chance to get away — but not drive too far or negotiate swarmed airports — can stay home for the holidays while escaping home — thanks to some of our best hotels.From exclusive packages, super suites — including a must-see/must-stay honoring President George H. W. Bush — to beachy escapes, these top-tier hotels and resorts pamper weary staycationers and offer a new way to view explore the city. Book quickly — these rooms are moving fast.C. Baldwin HotelHead downtown to ring in 2023 at one of Houston's hottest hotels. A special New Year’s Eve...
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
