With COVID cases on the rise in NYC, study highlights most common symptoms currently being reported

Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
As flu, coronavirus, RSV cases rise in NYC, officials encourage use of face masks in public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials are encouraging students and staff to wear a face mask again in schools and other indoor settings, given the high rates of the flu, coronavirus (COVID-19) and other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In a message to...
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sobering study details how climate change could displace thousands in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rising sea levels threaten to displace hundreds of thousands of New York City residents in the coming decades, a new report found, a shift that would cause a fundamental reshaping of the five boroughs and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations. The analysis, titled “Climate...
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode
With COVID, the Flu and R.S.V. infections rising in the tristate, NY health officials want people to wear masks again. The post NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Nurses hold vigil outside NY Presbyterian to honor COVID victims amid 'tripledemic' surge
"We lost two children, two weeks ago due to RSV," said a New York Presbyterian pediatric emergency nurse.
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
What to do if you catch RSV, flu and COVID-19 — back to back to back
People wear masks in Grand Central Terminal on Dec. 12, 2022 after New York City health officials issue an advisory about COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases. New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan offers advice for facing and treating the tripledemic. [ more › ]
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Brooklyn hospitals forced to use pen, paper after cyberattack
A cyberattack has forced doctors and nurses at three Brooklyn hospitals that serve patients from some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to use pen and paper.
NY1
Tripledemic hits NYC: What doctors say parents should do
Jacqui Rosshandler says her 6-year-old and 3-year-old girls keep getting sick this winter. “I think we are getting a lot of colds and flus this year,” Rosshandler said. “I think it is just where we are at. We had years of masks and years of not having colds and flus, and this year they are all coming up. It’s part of life, it’s not ideal."
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
BP Fossella says NYC should prioritize supporting struggling military families over funding migrant crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Are we focusing on the people that matter the most, on the things that matter most and the priorities that matter most? Or are we just throwing money into thin air on things that really don’t?” said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella at a press conference outside of Fort Wadsworth on Thursday.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
The Countdown: Nor'easter moves through Tri-State; medical expert explains RVS
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover a nasty nor'easter pushing through the Tri-State area.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
