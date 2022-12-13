ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

OPS superintendent to resign

Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Updated: 4 hours ago. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Shelby County starting campaign to attract youth, families to towns

SHELBY, Iowa — The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is starting a campaign to attract more residents to the area. Todd Valline is the executive director of the chamber and believes the towns that make up Shelby County have everything people could want and need who may be moving from larger, metropolitan areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program

OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight

A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline

NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Washington Co. highway superintendent fired

An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Closing arguments in unlicensed Nebraska midwife trial

OMAHA, Neb. — Angela Hock's defense team and Nebraska state prosecutors made their closing arguments to a judge at the Douglas County courthouse on Thursday. Prosecutors allege the unlicensed midwife is negligent for not giving baby Vera Noe's parents, Emily and Crayton Noe, enough information to make an informed decision about their breech birth — happening in their home — and if they should have gone to a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
OMAHA, NE

