Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan to step down at end of the school year
Dr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she will be resigning as superintendent of Omaha Public Schools in June of next year.
WOWT
OPS superintendent to resign
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Updated: 4 hours ago. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
KETV.com
Shelby County starting campaign to attract youth, families to towns
SHELBY, Iowa — The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is starting a campaign to attract more residents to the area. Todd Valline is the executive director of the chamber and believes the towns that make up Shelby County have everything people could want and need who may be moving from larger, metropolitan areas.
KETV.com
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
KETV.com
Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program
OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
KETV.com
Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
KETV.com
Closing arguments in unlicensed Nebraska midwife trial
OMAHA, Neb. — Angela Hock's defense team and Nebraska state prosecutors made their closing arguments to a judge at the Douglas County courthouse on Thursday. Prosecutors allege the unlicensed midwife is negligent for not giving baby Vera Noe's parents, Emily and Crayton Noe, enough information to make an informed decision about their breech birth — happening in their home — and if they should have gone to a hospital.
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
KETV.com
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson becoming police chief in Shaker Heights, Ohio
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson announced on Friday night he will retire from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. A statement from Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the mayor of Shaker Heights, Ohio, announced Hudson as the town's next chief of police. Hudson is retiring from the...
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming to Nebraska reopens amid snowy conditions
KIMBALL, Neb. — As dangerous road conditions persist, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming is open again. Westbound traffic is expected to be able to continue soon near Kimball. Officials are warning of snow-packed roadways, blowing snow and spots of ice on the road.
Comments / 2