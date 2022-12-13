ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign a New Sheldon

He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Danielle Hunter Pops Up on the Vikings Injury Report

On the Wednesday Vikings injury report, there’s some good and bad news. First off, the good news is that the only player that missed practice entirely was CB Cam Dantzler, missing his second straight day with an illness. Additionally, Harrison Smith practiced in full on Wednesday with his neck...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Lions notes: Turnovers becoming contagious as defense turns around

Allen Park — The power of the mind is quite something. Everyone is dying to get to the bottom of what makes this Lions team — specifically, this Lions defense — different now from where it was at the beginning of the year. Notably, what flipped the team's turnover luck?
DETROIT, MI
abc27 News

Rosa calls game for Milton Hershey in instant classic over Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey facing Hershey in boys basketball is always a fun rivalry, and Friday night the Spartans and Trojans delivered an instant classic. Tied at 59 with five seconds left in the game, Milton Hershey’s Adam Rosa shook his defender and knocked down a three pointer at the buzzer to give […]
HERSHEY, PA

