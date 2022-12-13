ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Caldwell Athletics: Men's Basketball vs. Central Carolina/Schedule Update

Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Men's Basketball vs. Central Carolina (at Tarlton Complex, CVCC, Hickory, NC) Central Carolina Scoring: Christian Shearouse 16, Jaye Lewis 9, Mark-Dameon Cooper 8, Tashaud Alexander 7, Andres Prince 6, Parker Watson 5, Trejon Fuller 4, Jerome McKinnis 3, Nathan Willis 3, Noe Munn 1.
CALDWELL, NJ
CCC&Ti Offering classes for Spring Semester

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education and workforce training courses. The courses CCC&TI are offering include: Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Fall Academy, BioWork Process Technician, EMT-Basic, HVAC 1 at both the Watauga and Caldwell Campus. Intro to Residential Wiring, Industrial Maintenance I, and many more. For a complete list visit GBR.net or the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute website.
HUDSON, NC
SECU provided a $40,000 Grant to the Children's Council of Watauga County

A $40,000 grant was provided to the Children's Council of Watauga County by the SECU Foundation. Executive Director of the Foundation Jama Campbell said, “The Foundation recognizes the positive impact that CCWC programs are making in the health and future success of North Carolina’s children. Their work brings families and the community together, and we hope that this grant will help the Children’s Council of Watauga County develop a successful pathway to identifying community priorities and strengths as well as expanding programs and services.”
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

