A $40,000 grant was provided to the Children's Council of Watauga County by the SECU Foundation. Executive Director of the Foundation Jama Campbell said, “The Foundation recognizes the positive impact that CCWC programs are making in the health and future success of North Carolina’s children. Their work brings families and the community together, and we hope that this grant will help the Children’s Council of Watauga County develop a successful pathway to identifying community priorities and strengths as well as expanding programs and services.”

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO