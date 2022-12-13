Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday season
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH (December 16, 2022) - CHOOSE to drive sober this holiday season. To prevent fatal as well as serious injury crashes this holiday season, law enforcement agencies in Allen County will be out in full force. Starting December 16th through the new year, federal, state, and local law enforcement will be working overtime to enforce impaired driving laws.
wbnowqct.com
Crash And Arrest
Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
hometownstations.com
Lima Eagles 370 Foundation contributes $3,000 towards a new radio system for the Elida Police Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Radios are the lifeline for first responders and need to work when they reach for them. The handheld MARCS radio is an officer's connection to assistance and information in their daily routine. The Elida Police Department is preparing to upgrade their radio system. They currently have the 1st generation MARCS which is now outdated and repair parts are not available. The Lima Eagles 370 Foundation has donated $3,000 towards the purchase of a new radio system for the Elida Police Department.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 12-18-2022
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sheriff prisoner van involved in serious crash near Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy, an inmate, and others are in serious condition after an accident in Pickaway County. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff’s transport vehicle on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of route 104 and route 56 in Pickaway County at around 11 a.m.
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
Deputies: Man trying to escape hospital hurts 2 officers, tries to steal gun, truck
A man attempting to flee from Upper Valley Medical Center is facing felonious assault of a police officer and other additional charges after sending the hospital into lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) shortly after 1 p.m. on reports of a hospital patient, identified as...
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Man struck, killed by pickup truck in Urbana; police investigating
URBANA — An Urbana man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian being struck in the 600 block of Scioto Street shortly after 8 p.m., Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said in a release. Jack Rufus,...
Police calls
3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 200 block of East 10th Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday. 300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday. 1800 block of...
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects
GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
