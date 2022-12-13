ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Orab, OH

Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate

NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
NORTHGATE, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner

Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while transporting …. Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.”
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

I-275 eastbound lane closed overnight due to damage after vehicle fire

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire that blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 275 during Wednesday evening's rush-hour commute. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 says eastbound I-275 was closed at around 4:30 p.m. while emergency crews contained and extinguished a vehicle fire on the overpass above Dixie Highway.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
OHIO STATE
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
wosu.org

Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
OHIO STATE

