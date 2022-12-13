Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down in West Chester on Princeton Glendale Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of wires down in West Chester on Princeton Glendale Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard, West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on east I-275 near Northgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Madison Pike and I-275 in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Madison Pike and I-275 in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
WLWT 5
A section of Tylersville Road is closed after crash involving a fire engine
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Officials have closed westbound Tylersville Road for a crash invovling a fire truck, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester police announced that Tylersville Road west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
NBC26
Trail camera captures photos of bobcat last seen in Ohio county nearly 200 years ago
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
NBC4 Columbus
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner
Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while transporting …. Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.”
Maryland man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Pa. Turnpike crash in Pine
A Maryland man died when he was thrown from his vehicle Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Pine, according to state police. State police identified the man as Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. According to state police, Ahmed’s westbound...
WLWT 5
I-275 eastbound lane closed overnight due to damage after vehicle fire
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire that blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 275 during Wednesday evening's rush-hour commute. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 says eastbound I-275 was closed at around 4:30 p.m. while emergency crews contained and extinguished a vehicle fire on the overpass above Dixie Highway.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Bill passes banning dog, cat remains from being sold as pet food; heads to governor’s desk
A little-known Ohio law allowing the remains of companion animals to be used and sold in pet food is one step away from changing, thanks to a FOX 8 investigation.
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
