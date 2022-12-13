ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog

By Carolyn Roy, Jaclyn Tripp
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1LS7_0jh2xD3Q00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death.

Lightning strike causes nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage to flood Muscle Shoals street

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported to deputies the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.

Investigators say McKeaver left the house before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The incident was investigated by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detective Matt Lucky, and an arrest warrant was issued on charges of domestic abuse battery (while pregnant); and aggravated cruelty to animals.

McKeaver was arrested on the warrant on December 5 at 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road.

According to online booking records, bond on the charges total $150,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday identified; suspected shooter dead

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead. In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
THV11

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man sought for multiple charges stemming from domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police domestic violence investigators are searching for a man accused of battering his girlfriend in early December. A woman reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr., hit her following an argument. She said Nelson placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then hit her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the her vehicle then took it without her consent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
txktoday.com

$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child

The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
KSLA

Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bossier judge sentences former contractor to prison, restitution

BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish man will spend time behind bars for scamming homeowners out of thousands of dollars. Steven Cantu, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bossier District Court to four counts of residential contractor fraud over $25,000 and five counts of misapplication of payment by a contractor.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting

18-year-old Jamauri Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday on an active felony warrant for murder in the first degree. Davis was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place December 4 in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana. Police responded to a report of...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS 42

CBS 42

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy