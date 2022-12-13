ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
WALLS, MS
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

One killed, several injured in Oakhaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One woman was killed in a crash in Oakhaven on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Winchester and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. Police say three cars were involved. According to police, seven victims were taken to the hospital. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash causes traffic on 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 385 at Kirby Parkway. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Westbound right lane is blocked.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges. In a letter from Larry Jegley sent Thursday, Dec. 15, he explained Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks died from a sickle-cell crisis related to physical exertion, along with heart disease and obesity.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

MPD: Driver hits police cars, causes thousands in damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis driver is responsible for damaging two police cruisers last month in Hickory Hill. Jehu Cruz, 21, was charged this week with vandalism of up to $50,000. Police said officers were in the 7100 block of Winchester attempting to talk to Cruz when he drove his Nissan into two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car plows into apartment with woman, daughter inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is homeless after someone driving a stolen car crashed into her home Wednesday morning. A woman told WREG she was home with her daughter when the car came crashing into her apartment on Faulkner Ridge Drive just off Sycamore View. “I thought it was thundering and when I opened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently. In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly. This comes after we...
BROOKLAND, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman dies after crash leaves 7 people injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Oakhaven Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said three vehicles were involved in a crash at Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane around 9:20 p.m. Seven people were hurt in that crash, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Highway 49 reopened after crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

