Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls 'Extremely Toxic Male Set' Earlier in Her Career
“If women became friends, then we became too powerful,” Gellar said at the TheWrap’s Power of Women Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday Sarah Michelle Gellar, who rose to fame playing Buffy Summers on Joss Whedon's TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is opening up about her time working on a "toxic" set earlier in her career. Though she did not specifically call out Whedon or the popular television series by name, the 45-year-old actress described her experience on a male-dominated set at the Power of Storytelling: Producers...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Talking About Why Being Sober Is The ‘Single Greatest Thing’ She Can Do
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while talking about her 22 years of sobriety and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving
A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long
Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Adam Sandler admits he still gets 'so emotional' when singing about his friend Chris Farley
True friendship is forever.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
‘A Different World’: Marisa Tomei Was Fired Because Executive Opposed Inter-Racial Dating Story
'A Different World' producer Debbie Allen had big plans for Marisa Tomei in season 2, but an executive objected so much he fired Tomei from the show.
George Harrison Said John Lennon Was Always ‘Blind as a Bat’ Because He Never Wore His Glasses
George Harrison said John Lennon was always 'blind as a bat' because he never wore his glasses. John started wearing glasses eventually.
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
BET
Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Jada Pinkett Smith And More React To The Passing Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The world is mourning the loss of dancer, DJ and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. According to reports, he was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old. Boss’ wife and the mother of his three children, Allison Holker,...
People
