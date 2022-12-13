Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of December 19: Holiday Shocks and Surprises
The Y&R spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease disappointment, potential danger, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Though the initial plan was to keep as much distance between themselves as possible lest any undesirables rumble her location, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) resolve to spend Christmas with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) as one big, happy family.
Why Abby & Chance Chancellor’s Y&R Breakup Is Worth Their Dull Marriage
The Young and the Restless viewers never quite went for the Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor and Chance Chancellor relationship. The two had barely exchanged “Nice to see you again” before they were talking about how much they wanted to be parents — and, oh, yeah, we might as well get married first to facilitate that.
Who on The Bold and the Beautiful Needs More to Do?
The blessing and the curse of The Bold and the Beautiful is that it’s merely a half-hour each day. The show always leaves folks wanting more, but alas, that means not every individual can have a front-burner storyline. The Bold and the Beautiful — MIA Which B&B character...
DAYS Opposites Attract: Will Eric Brady Fall For Sloan Petersen?
Eric Brady doesn’t know which way to turn on Days of our Lives. The love of his life, Nicole Walker Hernandez, has let him down — yet again. And the family he thought he would have with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) is now also a pipe dream — thanks, in some part, to Nicole’s betrayal. Is it any wonder he bonded with Sloan Peterson (Jessica Serfaty)? But could their nursing their wounds turn into something more?
Soap Hopping Y&R Style: Should Sheila Carter Return To Genoa City?
Sheila Carter is back on The Bold and the Beautiful, but CBS soap fans recall that her first appearance was on The Young and the Restless, where her target was Lauren Fenmore. Or, rather, Lauren’s then-husband, Dr. Scott Grainger, and their son, Scotty. Sheila kidnapped the tot and tried to kill Lauren, but that wasn’t the worst of her crimes.
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 19: Struggles and Big Returns
The DAYS spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease comfort from the great beyond, much-needed self-care, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. In the lead-up to Christmas in Salem, several beloved ex-town folks make reappearances...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
General Hospital Top Loser: Who Handled Their Relationship The Worst?
What fun would General Hospital be if everyone handled their relationships in an exemplary manner? But, then again, what fun is GH if everyone is screwing up their love lives all the time? Who’s done the worst job of it most recently?. General Hospital Polling. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali)...
Y&R Spoilers For December 19: Victor & Nikki Discuss The Meaning Of Christmas
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, December 19, 2022, tease all things Newman as members of the iconic Genoa City family find true meaning, discuss plans, and issue unexpected invitations. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. It’s Christmas in Genoa City, and although he’s ruthless the rest of the time, Victor Newman (Eric...
GH Spoilers For The Week of December 19: Bad Choices Have Repercussions
The GH spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease familiar familial conflict, the seeking of light, truth, and love, the ending of a once beautiful relationship, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. GH Spoilers Highlights. Another day, another argument between...
Y&R Recap For December 15: Sally Tells Adam She & Nick Are Official
The Y&R recap for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brings more amends, a shocking announcement, an I told you so, and so much more. Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) dispensed advice at Crimson Lights, while Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) made her amends to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) told Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) the truth. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) made it official right after Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) warned him not to. Later Sally told Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) the news. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) threw a pity party after Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) fired her from Marchetti, and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman) stood by as Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc) reminded Phyllis he’d told her so. Let’s dig deeper into what happened.
GH Recap For December 15: Officer Rory Will Do Good No More
The GH recap for Thursday, December 15, 2022, features another death in Port Charles as The Hook strikes once again. In this episode, Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) learned the dangers of going above and beyond in the line of duty. Plus, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) nearly confessed all her feelings, as Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) made a not-so-true confession to Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). Also, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) talked out her problems with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), while Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) expressed his sad man pain. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Who Will Get Coal In Their Days of our Lives Stocking This Christmas?
Santa Claus is coming, and since everyone on Days of our Lives is some flavor of Christianity — do we even know what kind of priesthood Eric Brady keeps coming and going from? — we can assume all are expecting festive gifts this holiday season. Days of our...
Y&R Recap For December 14: Phyllis Drops A Truth Bomb
The Y&R recap for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, brings a surprising truth, big gestures, worries voiced, and so much more. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) dropped a truth bomb first on Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and then on Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier). Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) continued to try to win over Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) talked Lily’s woes with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) while he shared a contentious conversation with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Let’s dig deeper into what happened.
B&B Recap for December 15: Ridge Gets What He So Richly Deserves
The B&B recap for Thursday, December 15, 2022, sees two women, love rivals the majority of their adult lives, deciding that the man they’ve been going to war over ain’t all that. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) hound dog ways finally — FINALLY...
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Heated Confrontations & Heartfelt Moments
Y&R spoilers photos for Friday, December 16, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up all the drama. This is going to be an exciting episode you will not want to miss. Y&R Spoilers. It’s a busy day for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). It...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Liz Fakes an Entire Pregnancy To Help Nikolas
GH spoilers are pretty clear: Nikolas Cassadine needs a solution to his pregnant Esme Prince problem — stat! There is just so long he can keep her locked up in a tower. Especially when soon he’ll be locking up for two. GH Spoilers Speculation. Does Nikolas (Marcus Coloma)...
B&B Spoilers for December 19: Dollar Bill Has An Attitude Adjustment…Again
B&B spoilers for Monday, December 19, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer takes his encounter with Katie Logan to heart and vows to take control of his life — and his heart. Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has spent over a decade flip-flopping between two women (well, three, if you count his bid for Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s heart). He’s claimed to love Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and only Brooke. He’s also said Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is the love of his life. Which one is true? We’re not sure Bill even truly knows the answer.
B&B Spoilers for the Week of December 19: Discussions Of Love, Life, And Fears
B&B spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, promises Brooke Logan explaining herself, Dollar Bill Spencer changing his ways, and Katie Logan getting caught up in her feelings. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a huge weight off her shoulders now that she took a page...
Which Bold and the Beautiful Guy Is the Biggest Mess?
If your character isn’t going through angst on a soap opera, you may not have much of a storyline. So, it’s actually a good thing that most of the men on The Bold and the Beautiful are in turmoil. Bold and the Beautiful — Hot Male Messes ‘R’...
