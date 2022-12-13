ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bertie
3d ago

three useless companies that needs to be terminated immediately!!!! I'm not sure why we need 3 companies judging us and sometimes having to pay just to see our credit score and fico score. every business should report to all 3,....since that's to difficult make it one credit bureau!!! paying things off hurts your credit, applying for credit hurts your credit, using your credit cards over 30% hurts your credit, closing accounts hurts your credit!!! sometimes people get into trouble with their finances and need help. when nobody wants to finance you for anything it's hard to recover or borrow money!! yet if you somehow inherit money and decide to pay everything off.....this also hurts your credit!!! this should not hurt your Credit!!! on almost every app the credit score from poor to excellent are also different!!!! we just need one credit bureau period

Brijon Neely
3d ago

The Big Sorry Three is what it should be called. They report different and allow so much stupid actions to occur on people credit it's ridiculous. No reason collections agencies be able to keep adding things to people credit that will alert of negative activity constantly.

