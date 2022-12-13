ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty

By George Gandy, Hailie Higgins
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Two firefighters were suspended under “suspicions” of smoking marijuana while on duty, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) confirmed Monday.

Details are limited at this time, but RFD Captain David Abdoch confirmed an investigation is underway.

The Rochester Fire Fighters Association (RFFA) released this statement Monday:

“The Rochester Fire Fighters Association, Local 1071, will be providing fair representation to our members involved in this current personnel matter. We will have no further comment until the investigation is completed and we are advised of the results.”

RFFA is a union representing almost 500 members of the RFD. News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department (RPD) for comment, but RPD said they are not involved in this investigation.

According to the NYS Office of Cannabis Management , it is legal for adults over 21 to possess three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate and to use it in a private home or in most areas where tobacco can be smoked. However, it is illegal to use cannabis in a vehicle, a private business, or on federal property.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 16

Diana Poupart
3d ago

Why was this news? it's an internal affair. I would like the news to investigate where all those millions went in the Roch City School Dist? Who stole that? Was anyone charged?

Reply
3
Keith Townsend
3d ago

let them guys their job back seriously I respect fireman over police officers because they always there to help and not do anything else but help

Reply
2
Danielle
3d ago

Do you know how many drink while on duty or drink and/or drive around in their vehicles with FF stickers on their car. Two volunteers almost ran me off the road and got in a road rage incident with me and when we got to the police station one of them got out of the car and was hammered 🤷🏼‍♀️ slurring his words flicking me off and yelling obscenities at me right in front of the police and they let them go! When the driver got out he was wasted too. Worry about the alcohol, forget about the pot.

Reply
2
 

