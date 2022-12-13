2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Two firefighters were suspended under “suspicions” of smoking marijuana while on duty, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) confirmed Monday.

Details are limited at this time, but RFD Captain David Abdoch confirmed an investigation is underway.

The Rochester Fire Fighters Association (RFFA) released this statement Monday:

“The Rochester Fire Fighters Association, Local 1071, will be providing fair representation to our members involved in this current personnel matter. We will have no further comment until the investigation is completed and we are advised of the results.”

RFFA is a union representing almost 500 members of the RFD. News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department (RPD) for comment, but RPD said they are not involved in this investigation.

According to the NYS Office of Cannabis Management , it is legal for adults over 21 to possess three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate and to use it in a private home or in most areas where tobacco can be smoked. However, it is illegal to use cannabis in a vehicle, a private business, or on federal property.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.