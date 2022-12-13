Read full article on original website
The Hubbertville boys basketball team won its first game of the season by defeating Brilliant by the score of 55-44. Kane Rushing led the Lions in scoring with 18 points, including four three-point baskets.
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
