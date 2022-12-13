ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Shawn Levy Says Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be Very Emotional And Confirms Production Start Date

Back in October, in an interview on Netflix Queue, it was confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is set to officially begin filming Stranger Things Season 5 ‘next year’ after the actress went sentimental on the show’s upcoming finale. While there are no official announcements yet on Season 5 release date, it is expected to be out at earliest in 2024. In the meantime, show executive producer Shawn Levy hints at a very emotional finale season for Stranger Things as well as the official production start date.
epicstream.com

Bocchi the Rock! Episode 11 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

After overcoming her inner demons, Bocchi is now looking forward to rocking out at the upcoming school festival. How will the Kessoku Band's performance go? Find out in Bocchi the Rock! Episode 11, with all the details you need right here!. Table of contents. Here's What Happened Before Bocchi the...
epicstream.com

Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Teases What’s In For Max and Lucas In Season 5

Stranger Things Season 4 spoke volumes on how far Max and Lucas had gone — from becoming friends, to dating, and eventually, the post-breakup version where they end up leading their own lives, with Max isolating herself to slowly heal on the trauma on not getting to save her brother, Billy, in Season 3, and with Lucas finding his new peers among the basketball team of Hawkins.
epicstream.com

Where to Read I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss After the Anime

Aileen and Claude’s story in the anime might be over, but viewers can still follow their one-of-a-kind journey in the light novel! So, after completing the entire 12-episode run of the series, here’s where to start reading I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss after the anime!
epicstream.com

Westworld Season 5 Didn't Happen Because of Major Budget Cut

There is little doubt that fans are still disappointed that Westworld Season 5 isn't happening. However, it looks like HBO was ready to produce the fifth and final season of the series. Unfortunately, the showrunners decided to turn down the option because it would mean the last episodes will go through a major budget cut due to Warner Bros. Discovery's mandated changes.
epicstream.com

Akiba Maid War: Every Main Character’s Age and Birthday

In Akihabara, a maid café called Ton Tokoton Café (Oinky Doinky Café) houses cute maids with different personalities together with their disastrous manager. To help you get to know these maids better, we've broken down every main character's age and birthday in Akiba Maid War!. Akiba Maid...
epicstream.com

Who Are Lookism’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters

Lookism is one of Netflix's most anticipated anime series, based on the infamous webtoon of the same name. Lookism is a Korean anime that has been dubbed into Korean, English, and Japanese, having a diverse cast of voice actors. So, who are Lookism’s voice actors in the subbed and dubbed versions?
epicstream.com

Liam Hemsworth Net Worth: Take a Look at The Hunger Games Star’s Blossoming Career

Liam Hemsworth’s career is continuously blossoming. Aside from being a part of the Hemsworth brothers—Luke and Chris Hemsworth are his brothers—he has successfully made a footing in Hollywood. He has starred in one of the most famous movie franchises, Hunger Games, and will even be seen in...
epicstream.com

Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher for Superman? Fans Claim It Was the Case

Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman despite his announcement in October that he would be reprising the role again after his cameo in Black Adam. Following the announcement, many fans took to Twitter and claimed that he left The Witcher only to be dropped in Superman. Was it really the case?
epicstream.com

DC Studios' Logo Appears to Have Leaked Online

If it wasn't obvious enough, a new and intriguing era has slowly been established in the DC Universe. The dramatic change in the landscape of the former DCEU has been the talk of the town over the last couple of months. This week alone, the franchise's alleged plans have already sent shockwaves within the fandom and the reception has been somewhat polarizing.
epicstream.com

Warhammer 40K Trends as Henry Cavill Confirms Involvement in Amazon Project

It's true that when a door closes, another one opens. Just a day after he confirmed that he will not be returning as Superman, Henry Cavill has recovered by announcing his involvement in Amazon Prime's live-action Warhammer 40,000 project. Not surprisingly, Cavill's amazing rebound has made Warhammer 40K a trending topic on social media.
epicstream.com

Ex-Superman Actor Henry Cavill Confirms New Role After Shocking DCU Ousting

It goes without saying that 2022 has been a roller coaster of a year for Henry Cavill. Just two months after breaking the news online that he'll be returning as Superman in the DC Universe and exiting Netflix's The Witcher, the 39-year-old British actor announced this week that he has once again been booted out as the Man of Steel amid DC Studios' restructuring of the franchise.

