Back in October, in an interview on Netflix Queue, it was confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is set to officially begin filming Stranger Things Season 5 ‘next year’ after the actress went sentimental on the show’s upcoming finale. While there are no official announcements yet on Season 5 release date, it is expected to be out at earliest in 2024. In the meantime, show executive producer Shawn Levy hints at a very emotional finale season for Stranger Things as well as the official production start date.

16 HOURS AGO