firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Delaware police issue alert for woman, fearing for her safety
MILLSBORO, DE – Police in Delaware have issued a missing person alert for a 31-year-old woman, saying they are concerned for her safety and well-being at this time. According to the Delaware State Police, 31-year-old, Connor Evans was last seen on December 14, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Evans is described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has an unknown clothing description. Anyone with information regarding Connor Evans’ whereabouts is asked The post Delaware police issue alert for woman, fearing for her safety appeared first on Shore News Network.
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Gets Maximum Sentence for Role in Shooting Death
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
2 Found Dead Inside Gloucester County, NJ Automotive Garage
A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning. Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro. A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of...
wcyb.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Delaware stabbing in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The suspect in a 2021 Delaware stabbing was arrested in Greene County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said 50-year-old David E. Jennings, Jr. was arrested in the 1100 block of Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. Jennings was wanted in Kent County, Delaware, for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Authorities said Jennings tried to kill another man by stabbing him several times.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
WMDT.com
MSP investigating dirt bike thefts in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. We’re told that during the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes, and troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. It was also learned that there were subjects using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation, which resulted in three stolen direct bikes being recovered. All of been returned to their owners.
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe
Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting
TRENTON, NJ – Two teens have been arrested and charged for a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last Monday. Trenton Police Department officers responded to 1010 Liberty Street on Monday at approximately 8:00 pm after being alerted to 10 gunshots by the city’s Shot Spotter gunfire alert system. Detectives reported that the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. As a result of the investigation, SRT detectives were able to identify two juvenile offenders as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile offenders for Criminal Attempt Homicide and The post Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
WBOC
Cambridge Police Issue Scam Alert
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to the Cambridge Police Department, the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support Cambridge police.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WGMD Radio
Felton Man Arrested for Violating a Court Order
Police arrested a Felton man this week after violating a court order coming within 100 yards of the victim’s residence on Kerry Circle. After an arraignment in the Justice of the Peace Court, 24-year-old Daniel Whitcomb is free on 1,000 unsecured bond pending a required Kent County Family Court appearance at a later date. He faces a charge of Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order-Violate/Fail to Obey.
