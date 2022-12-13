KC Comets wrap up challenging weekend with overtime victory against Milwaukee

The Kansas City Comets had a challenging task over the weekend. They played a road game at the Mesquite Outlaws on Saturday before rushing home for a matchup against the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday.

The trip to Mesquite ended in a 5-3 loss, but the Comets received a warm welcome home in front of 5,821 spectators at Cable Dahmer Arena, who saw them beat Milwaukee in overtime 4-3.

The Comets trailed for most of the contest in Mesquite but did manage to level the game at 2-2 early in the fourth quarter before the Outlaws pulled out the 5-3 win.

Less than 24 hours later, the Comets and Wave played out another tight contest in Independence. After a scoreless first half, both teams exchanged a goal in the fourth quarter. Kansas City gained a 3-1 advantage in the fourth quarter before Milwaukee leveled the score with 2:45 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

The Comets won it 1:54 into overtime. After Milwaukee was playing Lucas Sousa to use his left foot near the boards, Sousa moved centrally and shifted the ball to his less-favored right foot, cranking a game-winning shot that was sent to the top corner.

“I’ve been trying to hit it with my right, so I’ve been getting more confident with it,” Sousa said. “I just decided to go with my right and you see what happened.”

It took a strong defensive effort against a talented Milwaukee team to get to overtime. The Wave outshot the Comets 37-33, but Comets goalkeeper Nicolau Neto came up big with 17 saves and defender John Sosa had five blocks.

Player-coach Leo Gibson was thrilled at the support the team received from the sellout crowd for a big rivalry matchup with Milwaukee.

“It couldn’t have been a better time, having such a long weekend,” he said. “Having them as a sixth attacker for us was uplifting. Having that extra player with us screaming and motivating us was huge.”

The Comets have a similar schedule this week as they visit Milwaukee on Friday before returning home for a meeting with the St. Louis Ambush.

Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling the Comets at 888-9-COMETS.