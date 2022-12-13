Read full article on original website
Live Oak Street Lights Are A Christmas Delight
Live Oak Street has become a local must-see during the holidays for about a decade, give or take a couple of years. While not quite as brilliant as the Griswold lawn of National Lampoons fame, the Sulphur Springs Christmas lights do shine as a beacon of goodwill and the continuation of a tradition started about 25 years ago, a light display that spanned acres of field.
Sulphur Springs ISD Choirs Concert
Sulphur Springs ISD fifth grader, middle school and high school choirs performed a holiday concert Dec. 6, 2022, in SSHS Auditorium. If you missed the SSISD Choirs Concert in the hustle and bustle of the the first week of December, KSST has it covered. Production Manager Matt Janson videoed the program for you to enjoy on your schedule. Watch on the link below, open on the KSST Radio 1230 YouTube Channel or catch the concert on Channel 18 throughout the month.
Kristi Rae Melton
Funeral services for Kristi Rae Melton, age 55, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery with Jarrod Turner, Brent Turner, Blake Turner, Drew Holloway, Rick Grigsby, and Kevin Ward serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service time.
Chamber Connection – Dec. 14: Find Out About Christmas Ornaments And Activities, Directories, Eclipse 2024
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Annual Blanket Drive
Help bring comfort and warmth to people across Texas this year. Drop your donation off at 865 Como St in Sulphur Springs.
Dial Allan Moffatt
Funeral services for Dial Allan Moffatt, age 76, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Shooks Chapel Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Meal-A-Day Menu For Dec. 12-16 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 12 — Beef Shephard’s Pie, Topped with Mashed Potatoes, Normandy Vegetables and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 13 —BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, Baked Beans and Coleslaw. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14 — Tater Tot Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese, and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 15 — Chicken Fried Chicken With...
Dinner Bell Menu for December 14, 2022
The Cross Country Cowboy Church is the host Community Partner for the Christmas meal. Their continued support is greatly appreciated by the Dinner Bell Ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Obituary – Stephen Wilburn
A funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers; and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
Hopkins County Unemployment Rate Unchanged From October To November 2022
Franklin County Has Lowest Jobless Rate in 9-County Workforce Development Area; Hopkins Delta Counties Tied for Second Lowest Rate In Northeast Texas WDA Last Month. Franklin County’s 3.5% unemployment rate was the lowest in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area and even lower than the overall state jobless average of 3.7% for November 2022. While a 0.1% increase from October 2022, Franklin County’s November 2022 jobless rate was still 0.1% lower than November of 2021, according to the latest Local Area Unemployment Statistics released Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on the Texas Labor Market Information website for Texas Workforce Commission.
A Year In Review — 2022 Livestock And Forage Education
Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
9 Members Of SSHS Chapter Advancing From Area To State TAFE Contest
The Sulphur Springs High School Chapter of Texas Association of Future Educators was well represented by 11 competitors at the Area 6 TAFE Leadership Conference, including 9 chapter members who are advancing to the state competition, to be held in March at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. “All students...
Wilbert E. Roland
Funeral services for Wilbert E. Roland, age 90, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Harold B. Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with the Masonic Lodge Brothers serving as ushers and pallbearers. Visitation (remarks and comments) will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Wilbert passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
Ken Self
A funeral service for Ken Self, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
Como-Pickton December 2022 Teacher And Students Of The Month Recognized
Como-Pickton CISD officials recognized four individuals at the regular December school board meeting, held Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. One district teacher was selected as the Teacher of the Month, and one student from each campus as Student of the Month. Congratulation to these students and Monk.
Missing: Caitlyn Rose Case
During Caitlyn Rose Case’s last call with her father she was traveling northbound on Hwy 271 in the Bogata, Tx area. Cell tower hits after the call indicated that she continued north on hwy 271 toward Paris, Texas her estimated arrival time in Paris would have been approximately 6PM. At 9:17 PM a license plate reader captures her leaving Paris in a northwesterly direction on FM 79. A short time later her cellphone begins hitting cell towers in Choctaw County Oklahoma. On August 12, 2022 Caitlyn Rose Case’s vehicle was located in a rural area along a steep embankment along the Kiamichi River near Frogville Oklahoma.
8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area
Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
