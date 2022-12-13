Diddy announced he is a father again. Here’s how his Miami girlfriend took the news

Another one!

Sean “Love” Combs is a father yet again.

The rap mogul announced the birth of his sixth child on Twitter — a girl named after him.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Diddy, then added the names of his five other kids. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Hold up. So who is Mama Combs? We know for sure it’s not the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer’s rumored girlfriend, Yung Miami.

The fellow hip hopper (real name Caresha Brownlee) has said that she is dating the music star, but that they are not exclusive. She even gifted her quasi man a serious piece of bling for his 53rd birthday last month.

But obvio, if these two have any relationship at all, it’s an open one, way open. Last month, around the time they were gallivanting over in Los Angeles, the mother of Combs’ latest baby was almost ready to pop.

So who is the so called other woman? TMZ has outed the new mom as Dana Tran, a 28 year old L.A. resident. A birth certificate obtained by the gossip outlet reveals the mystery woman gave birth Oct. 15.

Don’t bother snooping around for the cyber security expert online: Her social media accounts have all been wiped clean. We repeat: Tran is reportedly in cyber security and knows what she is doing.

Yung Miami’s haven’t, though. But the City Girl isn’t crying digital tears. The “Top Notch” singer is looking hot and way unbothered on her latest Instagram post, which shows her holding a stack of money.

The 28 year old 305 native assures her 6.2 million followers that she is fine — and rich.

“PLEASE!!! Life’s GREAT!” says the caption. “Only thing I’m mentally breaking down is should I do 15 or 20 percent off @careshaplease ” merchandise.

Way to make that lemonade, girl.

Speaking of making that coin, Brownlee performs Christmas night at The Vault in Hollywood (the Broward one) if you want to show your support.