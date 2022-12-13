Read full article on original website
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 16-18, 2022
It's another busy weekend leading up to Christmas. From Christmas Lights and Santa to the Nutcracker...to Reptiles, Coins and Toys...to honoring our Fallen Heroes. There are even a couple of concerts on the schedule for this weekend. Runs Through Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania...
Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.
I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
Wintery Weather & Craft Beer: Winter Beer Fest Tickets On Sale
Every February, craft beer lovers bundle up and head to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for the Michigan Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Festival. This year will be the 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival. It is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 1-6 pm. The event features hundreds of beers...
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
Coming Soon – City of Grand Rapids to Get Its 16th Splash Pad
Summer might seem a loooooong way off... But soon enough, sunny days and hot temps will return, and you'll be looking for a place to cool off with the kiddos. Well, the City of Grand Rapid has announced plans for the area's 16th splash pad!. Where are Grand Rapids Splash...
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
New Art Gallery, Studio, Retail Shop Opens Downtown Grand Rapids
A new space to buy and make art is open in downtown Grand Rapids!. Cocoon Art Space at 327 Division Ave. South features an art studio, gallery, and retail shop. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, owners Josie Garcia and Tedd Smith first started Cocoon in 2017 as pop-up art space in Phoenix, Arizona.
See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Grand Rapids PSA: Don’t Go To The Zoo If You Can’t Respect The Animals
The John Ball Zoo first opened back in 1891 and ever since it has been giving the people in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan a great way to learn about wildlife and get an up close and personal experience. Recently someone did something that put the health and safety...
Where will Janet Jackson Be In Michigan On Her Upcoming Tour?
When legends pop up in Michigan, you know I get excited. Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury...that's just to name a few. What if I told you that a legend was coming to Michigan?. Global icon, Janet Jackson, officially announced that she will be going on a tour across North...
Still No Trace of Missing Wyoming Man Raymond Tarasiewicz
We reported on the missing Wyoming man, Raymond Taraziewicz a bit ago, but sadly, there is still no trace of him and his family is desperate to find him. Fox 17 reported that yesterday, Sunday, family, friends, and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz. It's been...
Two Teenagers Arrested After Chase with Four Stolen Cars in Grand Rapids
Two teens are in custody following an early morning chase with police and a rollover crash in metro Grand Rapids. According to the Kent County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 3:15a.m. on Monday morning, deputies were patrolling the area of 60th St. near Kalamazoo Ave. in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in the area.
