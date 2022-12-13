Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into abandoned building in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KCLVFD) says a pickup truck ran into a building in Nicholas County on Friday. KCLVFD says the crash happened along the 14000 block of Turnpike Road around 9:49 a.m. Fire officials say only one occupant was in the truck. The victim was taken to […]
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
Driver allegedly flees after crashing into pole in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department says a driver allegedly fled after crashing into a pole in Salisbury Township. PFD says the incident happened Friday around 6:55 a.m. on Union Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway. PFD says the vehicle was significantly damaged on the driver’s […]
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies detail gunfire exchange between siblings in Sissonville
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
thelevisalazer.com
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
Man accused of murder in Cabell County, West Virginia, acquitted of all charges
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges. Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife […]
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
wchstv.com
No injuries reported after school bus rear-ended by vehicle in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Putnam County. The crash was reported near Cow Creek Road and Spring Road in the Hurricane area, Putnam County dispatchers said. A school bus with kids onboard was...
WSAZ
Family argument turns deadly
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early morning accident
UPDATE: 12/15/22 8:00 A.M. — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Route 20 at the Nicholas County line has reopened. Greenbrier County, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Greenbrier County right at the Nicholas County line. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement stating that Route 20 at […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Train strikes vehicle in Kanawha County, one person injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Kanawha County report one person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle was struck by a train. Dispatchers said the crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on Crown Hill Drive. The incident has temporarily closed portions of MacCorkle Avenue as emergency crews work to...
WVNT-TV
Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
