washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
NBC26
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What if all this December rain fell as snow instead?
Depending on how you look at it, southeastern Wisconsin has either gotten very lucky or incredibly ripped off when it comes to snow in December this year. Thanks to warm Lake Michigan air and variable low tracks, we've missed out on some big snow potential that instead has fallen as rain.
ozaukeepress.com
PHOTO OP-ED: Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?
Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?. Maybe not quite a mountain, but one very impressive pile of dirt has appeared beside the Port Washington Marina. No, it is not intended to be a ski hill for beginners, and it is not meant to be a permanent feature of the lakefront. The soil was dug out of the marina bottom over the last few weeks to increase the water depth to accommodate 14 additional boat slips. When the expansion was approved, it was reported the dredged material would be used to stabilize nearby areas of the shoreline, though it is possible the prodigious volume of dirt may have exceeded expectations. In any case, the dredging spoil is expected to be removed sooner or later. Meanwhile, residents of the Newport Shores and Lighthouse condominiums (the buildings in the photo) will have a good view of the marina expansion operation—and the mountain it has created. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Drizzle and snow pellets making their way through SE WI
After a solid break in precipitation through the morning hours, it has returned as expected this afternoon. While the radar thinks it's snow, we're actually seeing a mix of drizzle, snow pellets (graupel), and flurries right now. This will continue through the afternoon and evening with steadier, light snow moving...
wxerfm.com
Fall Commencements This Weekend for LTC, UWGB
Saturday will be graduation day for many in Sheboygan County, as the UW-Green Bay, including Sheboygan, and Lakeshore Technical College both hand out diplomas. For UWGB, two ceremonies will be needed with over 500 students eligible for graduation. That class will have keynote addresses from former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton and Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.
Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. on Thursday
Rain and gusty winds continue Wednesday. Showers will be scattered throughout the morning and early afternoon before picking up again in the evening. Additional rainfall will be around 1/2".
Waukesha students get early Christmas presents from Carroll University
Sharp has partnered with Kohl's, Carroll University and Quad to give 80 truly deserving students a very special holiday experience.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan County Under Winter Weather Advisory, But It’s All About Location
“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best”. That often-used phrase is a good rule of thumb for weather events and with a winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan County, we could get a good idea of why. While we should all prepare for hazardous driving conditions...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi
December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
wxerfm.com
Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. Breaks Ground on New Facility to be Built in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park Campus
Consolidated Construction Company in conjunction with NAI Pfefferle and Sheboygan SouthPointe Development, LLC, broke ground on a new facility that will be leasable for manufacturing on December 8. The 100,000 square-foot located in the SouthPointe Industrial Park campus at 3327 Horizon Drive in Sheboygan plans on being complete by July 2023, with potentially an additional 100,000 square-feet of expansion also planned to double the facilities developed. New North, Inc., a regional marketing and economic development firm, says that there is urgent need for the additional capacity to support the Sheboygan area’s burgeoning manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and light- and heavy industrial markets.
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
