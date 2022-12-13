Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?. Maybe not quite a mountain, but one very impressive pile of dirt has appeared beside the Port Washington Marina. No, it is not intended to be a ski hill for beginners, and it is not meant to be a permanent feature of the lakefront. The soil was dug out of the marina bottom over the last few weeks to increase the water depth to accommodate 14 additional boat slips. When the expansion was approved, it was reported the dredged material would be used to stabilize nearby areas of the shoreline, though it is possible the prodigious volume of dirt may have exceeded expectations. In any case, the dredging spoil is expected to be removed sooner or later. Meanwhile, residents of the Newport Shores and Lighthouse condominiums (the buildings in the photo) will have a good view of the marina expansion operation—and the mountain it has created. Photo by Sam Arendt.

PORT WASHINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO