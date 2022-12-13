ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 16, 2022 include Box St. Social Brunch & Shop Holiday Market, Sunday Brunch Dance Party, and more!

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
