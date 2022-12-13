Read full article on original website
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 16, 2022 include Box St. Social Brunch & Shop Holiday Market, Sunday Brunch Dance Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 16 include Box St. Social Brunch & Shop Holiday Market, Cookies With Santa, Sunday Brunch Dance Party, Lights Alive San Antonio 2022, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on Fredericksburg TX...
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month
The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.
Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
A revered downtown taqueria got praise from the New York Times for its breakfast tacos.
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Beloved San Antonio Chicano artist, activist José Esquivel dies at 87
Esquivel 'humanized' the San Antonio barrios with his art.
ktxs.com
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas dates to 2023 tour, San Antonio not one of them
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler announced on Wednesday a new run of comedy shows, including some dates in Texas. But if you thought "The Wedding Singer" star was making a stop in San Antonio. Think again. Sandler added 11 new cities for his Adam Sandler Live tour for early 2023...
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
news4sanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
We went holiday shopping at San Antonio's new $5 store pOpshelf
Get your holiday shopping done at Dollar General's new store.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell
The product launch comes a little more than three months after the debut of a musical Taco Bell sponsored about its own Mexican Pizza.
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday
Bésame is situated on East Grayson Street at the site of the former Alamo BBQ building.
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
tejanonation.net
42nd Tejano Music Awards to be shown on select television stations across the nation
The 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards will be broadcast on select television stations in 18 markets across the nation, announced the Texas Talent Musicians Association, producers of the annual awards show. The TMAs, recorded last month in San Antonio, will broadcast on select Sinclair-owned television stations in Texas, Oklahoma, California,...
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
